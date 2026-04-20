Never Tariffied: How India And The U.S. Are Redefining Global Trade Rules (Podcast)

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In this installment of Never Tariffied, Tatiana Sainati and Matt Lapin talk with Zain Pandit and Ananya Kumar of JSA Advocates & Solicitors, a leading law firm in India, to explore why digital trade, data localization, and supply chain transparency have become central to understanding US-India trade policy and associated commercial risks and opportunities. They discuss India’s rapid digital transformation, the policy logic behind data sovereignty, and how U.S. national security priorities are shaping commercial expectations. For companies operating in tech, services, or involving technology-focused supply chains, this episode offers practical insights into compliance, contracting, and avoiding costly cross-border disputes. Tune in to this must listen for businesses navigating today’s ever-changing trade landscape.

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