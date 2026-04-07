Compliance By Design: Navigating Export Controls And Sanctions In Autonomous Manufacturing

The rapid evolution of industrial production is increasingly defined by the transition toward autonomous manufacturing. A prominent industry framework recently outlined in IndustryWeek identifies four essential pillars for this operational autonomy: artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration, software-defined control, a unifying data fabric, and reliable edge instrumentation.

Baker Botts is a leading global law firm. The foundation for our differentiated client support rests on our deep business acumen and technical experience built over decades of focused leadership in our sectors and practices. For more information, please visit bakerbotts.com.

Article Insights

Jason Wilcox’s articles from Baker Botts LLP are most popular: with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries Baker Botts LLP are most popular: within Consumer Protection and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

The rapid evolution of industrial production is increasingly defined by the transition toward autonomous manufacturing. A prominent industry framework recently outlined in IndustryWeek identifies four essential pillars for this operational autonomy: artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration, software-defined control, a unifying data fabric, and reliable edge instrumentation.

From an engineering perspective, this interconnected architecture offers substantial improvements in production efficiencies and global scalability. However, as I’ve explored in prior analyses detailing the integration of agentic AI and the regulatory risks of global AI visibility, this technological advancement introduces complex considerations regarding international trade compliance.

Specifically, the objective of operational expansion – characterized by automated, high-speed data flow and decision-making – must be carefully reconciled with U.S. export controls (EAR/ITAR) and economic sanctions (OFAC) laws.

For legal and compliance professionals, scaling this “smart factory” framework requires a careful assessment of the interaction between the four pillars of autonomous manufacturing and these specific regimes to appropriately assess and mitigate potential regulatory exposures.

AI Orchestration and Software-Defined Control

The transition to AI orchestration and software-defined control necessitates decoupling manufacturing logic from localized physical hardware, governing production through virtualized networks and AI models trained on vast quantities of operational technology (OT) data.

While this architecture enables comprehensive enterprise-wide visibility, it also introduces specific export control considerations. As an example, transmitting algorithmic modifications, predictive maintenance updates, or AI model weights to facilities outside the United States could constitute a regulated transfer of “dual-use” technology under the EAR. Consequently, the electronic transmission of such data across borders may require an export license, catching many commercial operators off guard.

For those within the defense or aerospace sectors and governed under the ITAR, the risks can be even more acute. The ITAR strictly control access to “technical data” and the provision of “defense services” to foreign persons. If a globally integrated AI system is granted visibility into the OT data of a U.S. facility producing ITAR-controlled items, and that system is hosted on foreign servers or remains accessible by foreign nationals, the company risks an ITAR violation regardless of whether physical blueprints are ever exported.

Unifying Data Fabric and Reliable Instrumentation

A unifying data fabric, supported by advanced field instrumentation, is designed to standardize data flow from operational endpoints to centralized cloud systems, enabling autonomous systems to orchestrate global supply chains with minimal human intervention.

While this capability offers significant potential for supply chain optimization, it also presents structural challenges regarding OFAC compliance. In this regard, OFAC enforces its sanctions programs on a strict-liability standard, meaning violations can be established without proof of intent. Hence, a company can be heavily penalized for a sanctions violation even if the infraction was entirely accidental or buried deep within an automated system.

When a company utilizes autonomous AI to manage a unified data fabric, the system executes transactions at a speed that often outpaces manual compliance reviews in the traditional sense. Because liability remains absolute regardless of the system’s autonomy, allowing an AI to engage in global operations without real-time, automated screening mechanisms exposes the manufacturer to extreme regulatory vulnerability.

This vulnerability frequently manifests through third-party integrations. For example, to reduce latency, a manufacturer might utilize non-U.S. regional edge providers or integrate directly with the IT networks of foreign supply chain partners. Because these foreign entities are not necessarily bound by U.S. sanctions, they may utilize infrastructure that extends into sanctioned jurisdictions or ties back to sanctioned persons. If the U.S. manufacturer’s AI dynamically pushes compute loads or routes operational services through such partner interfaces, the company may inadvertently trigger a sanctions violation.

Integrating Compliance into System Architecture

The integration of advanced data systems, AI, and modernized instrumentation provides a viable pathway to autonomous global manufacturing, but the deployment of these systems must still be structured to adhere to U.S. export controls and sanctions laws.

To thus successfully achieve the operational expansion offered by autonomous manufacturing in a compliant fashion, companies should transition away from treating export controls and sanctions compliance as exclusively post-deployment functions. Rather, legal and compliance counsel should consider collaborating directly with systems architects during the initial design phases to embed regulatory protocols (such as identity-based access management, algorithmic guardrails, and geographically aware data routing) directly into the system architecture. This proactive approach, often termed “Compliance by Design,” is widely considered a “best practice” in modern legal tech, ensuring that guardrails are native to the smart factory ecosystem.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.