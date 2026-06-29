California Supreme Court Holds “Existing Facilities” Exemption Applies To Changes Of Use

On June 25, 2026, the California Supreme Court issued its decision in Sunflower Alliance v. Department of Conservation (Case No. S287414), addressing whether the regulatory exemption from California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review applies to projects involving changes of use at “existing facilities.”

Reversing the Court of Appeal, the Court held that a “negligible or no expansion of existing or former use,” encompasses new uses that are not substantially different from the prior existing use of the facility. The Court further explained that a public agency may not consider the degree of environmental harm in assessing whether the change of use is negligible. The Court relied on the express terms of the exemption, as well as the three-step procedure contemplated under CEQA which, generally, reserves environmental analysis for a point in the process where the public and other public agencies participate in the development of CEQA documentation.

The Court remanded the case to the Court of Appeal to reconsider the exemption’s applicability under the proper analytical framework.

Because the Court remanded the matter to the Court of Appeal to determine whether the exemption applies, the Court declined to address the second question certified for review – whether an agency may invoke a CEQA exemption while also relying on mitigation to address potential environmental effects.

Background

As we previously reported, the case arises from the Department of Conservation’s Division of Geologic Energy Management’s (CalGEM) reliance on the Class 1 exemption to approve an application to convert an existing oil production well to a Class II produced water injection well. CalGEM imposed conditions addressing well integrity and subsurface confinement on the approval.

The Supreme Court’s Holding

The Court’s decision instructs that the Class 1 “existing facilities” exemption is a use-based inquiry as opposed to a case-specific assessment of environmental risk. Focusing on the regulation’s text, the Court explained that “negligible or no expansion of existing or former use” refers to the magnitude and nature of the change in use, and the Class 1 standard does not turn on whether the project’s potential impacts appear minimal.

The Court also emphasized CEQA’s tiered structure: environmental-effects analysis generally occurs later in the process (e.g., through an initial study and, if warranted, a Negative Declaration/Mitigated Negative Declaration/Environmental Impact Report), rather than at the categorical exemption stage. Categorical exemptions reflect the Natural Resources Agency Secretary’s expert, regulatory judgment about categories of projects that typically do not cause significant impacts. Agencies and courts should not substitute ad hoc environmental-risk balancing for the Secretary’s classifications when deciding whether a project fits within an exemption. The Court, however, acknowledged, that public agencies do have to take environmental considerations into account when evaluating whether an exception to a categorical exemption may apply.

The Court noted that the Class 1 examples (such as adding a bicycle lane or converting a single-family residence to an office or small day care) illustrate that some changes in use can still qualify, so long as the expansion of use itself is negligible in nature or degree.

Key Takeaways

The Court’s holding suggests that to determine whether the existing facilities exemption applies, public agencies and project proponents should look to land use law principles and local zoning ordinances to determine whether a change in use constitutes a negligible expansion of use. The Sunflower Alliance decision also makes clear that arguments relating to the degree of environmental impacts stemming from a minor change of use is not legally relevant to determining whether the existing facilities exemption applies in the first instance, but that agencies should consider the possibility of environmental impacts in assessing whether an exception to the exemption applies.

The case returns to the Court of Appeal to determine, based on the administrative record, whether the conversion of the well constitutes a negligible expansion or change in existing or former use under Class 1, and to address remaining issues as appropriate.