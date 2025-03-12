ARTICLE
12 March 2025

Unlocking Private-Label Potential: Navigating CPSC, FTC, FDA And EPA Regulations (Video)

On Wednesday, March 5, partners Michelle Faust Gillice, Brandon Neuschafer, and Raqiyyah Pippins spoke at the National Retail Federation's Retail Law Summit.
United States Environment
Raqiyyah Pippins,Brandon W. Neuschafer, and Michelle Gillice
On Wednesday, March 5, partners Michelle Faust Gillice, Brandon Neuschafer, and Raqiyyah Pippins spoke at the National Retail Federation's Retail Law Summit. Watch their panel, "Unlocking Private-Label Potential: Navigating CPSC, FDA and EPA Regulations."

Their presentation covered product safety compliance, accurate labeling and chemical safety standards, as well as the importance of reporting product issues and adopting sustainable practices to protect customers and the environment.

