Unlocking Private-Label Potential: Navigating CPSC, FTC, FDA And EPA Regulations (Video)

On Wednesday, March 5, partners Michelle Faust Gillice, Brandon Neuschafer, and Raqiyyah Pippins spoke at the National Retail Federation's Retail Law Summit.

Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.

On Wednesday, March 5, partners Michelle Faust Gillice, Brandon Neuschafer, and Raqiyyah Pippins spoke at the National Retail Federation's Retail Law Summit. Watch their panel, "Unlocking Private-Label Potential: Navigating CPSC, FDA and EPA Regulations."

Their presentation covered product safety compliance, accurate labeling and chemical safety standards, as well as the importance of reporting product issues and adopting sustainable practices to protect customers and the environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.