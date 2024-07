self

Thierry speaks with mediator Gideon Kracovof ADR Services, Inc. about mediation's role in environmental policy, as well as strategies and approaches to mediation in general.

Watch this episode in full: https://vimeo.com/982607532/aa10d33650?share=copy

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.