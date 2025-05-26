MA Files Draft RFP For 1,500 MW Energy Storage, DPU Requests Comments By May 30

Massachusetts recently stepped closer to its first major solicitation for long-term energy storage contracts under its new Section 83E authority. On May 5, the MA Department of Energy Resources (DOER), in partnership with the state's electric distribution companies (EDCs), jointly filed a draft Request for Proposals (RFP) to the MA Department of Public Utilities (DPU) for the procurement of environmental attributes associated with approximately 1,500 MW of mid-duration energy storage systems. Mid-duration energy storage refers to systems capable of dispatching energy at full capacity between four and ten hours. In this post, we detail the joint filing made by DOER and the EDCs, discuss substantive provisions of the draft RFP, and highlight major takeaways from an Independent Evaluator analysis of the draft RFP.



Late last week, the DPU issued a Notice of Filing and Request for Comment that invites comments on the draft RFP by May 30 and reply comments by June 6. The comment process provides stakeholders with an opportunity to shape the forthcoming procurement.



Background and Purpose of the Filing

This RFP aims to procure environmental attributes associated with approximately 1,500 MW of mid-duration energy storage systems. This is the first of at least four planned solicitations, with the ultimate goal of securing 5,000 MW of energy storage capacity by July 31, 2030, as mandated by the 2024 Act Promoting a Clean Energy Grid, Advancing Equity, and Protecting Ratepayers.



The joint filing outlines a staggered procurement schedule, consistent with statutory requirements:

1,500 MW of mid-duration storage (environmental attributes) by July 31, 2025 (the subject of this RFP);

1,000 MW by July 31, 2026;

1,000 MW by July 31, 2027;

The remaining capacity by July 31, 2030.

Key Provisions and Structure of the Draft RFP



The draft RFP sets forth the rules, requirements, and evaluation criteria for bidders seeking to participate in this landmark procurement. Below are some substantive highlights.



1. Eligibility and Bid Requirements

Eligible Projects: Only transmission-connected mid-duration energy storage systems are eligible in this first round. Projects must be between 40 MW and 1,000 MW in size. Projects must commence commercial operation by January 1, 2030.

Contract Term: Up to 30 years, but bids for Clean Peak Energy Certificates (CPECs) are encouraged to propose terms up to 20 years, as the Clean Peak Standard program is scheduled to end in 2050.

Interconnection: Projects must interconnect at the ISO-NE Pool Transmission Facilities at a level equivalent to the Capacity Capability Interconnection Standard (CCIS). Detailed interconnection studies and cost estimates are required.

Bid Fee: A non-refundable fee of $500 per MW of project capacity is required to offset evaluation and oversight costs.

2. Evaluation Process

The RFP outlines a three-stage evaluation process:

Stage One: Screening for eligibility and threshold requirements, including project maturity, technical and financial viability, site control, and demonstration of how the contract will facilitate project financing. Notably, the DOER and EDCs have not taken a position on whether or how existing storage facilities must demonstrate that a contract would "facilitate financing," and have asked the DPU to resolve this question.

Stage Two: Quantitative and Qualitative Analysis: Proposals are scored on a 100-point scale, with 80 points allocated to quantitative factors (primarily cost to ratepayers and economic/environmental benefits) and 20 points to qualitative factors (such as benefits to environmental justice communities, economic development, project viability, and safety).

Stage Three: The Evaluation Team, including DOER, the EDCs, the Executive Office of Economic Development, and the Independent Evaluator, conducts a holistic review of top-ranked proposals, considering portfolio effects, grid resiliency, policy alignment, and risk minimization. The Evaluation Team may select any cost-effective portfolio of projects or none.

3. Additional Process

Independent Evaluator: The Independent Evaluator is tasked with monitoring the process, ensuring that it is open, fair, and not unduly influenced by any EDC-affiliated company. The Independent Evaluator has already issued an initial report supporting the RFP, described below.

Public Process: The RFP and all non-confidential bid materials are posted publicly, and a bidders' conference and Q&A process are built in to maximize stakeholder engagement.

4. Contracting and Regulatory Approval

Negotiation: Selected bidders will negotiate long-term contracts with the EDCs. Selected bids must post a security of $40,000 multiplied by the Contract Maximum Amount in MW for the project. Selected bidders will also be required to enter an MOU with DOER to memorialize commitments to EJ and low-income ratepayers.

Regulatory Review: The EDCs will negotiate contracts (monitored by DOER) and will seek approval from the DPU of executed contracts. The DPU must act within six months of contract submission.

FERC Compliance: For rates under federal jurisdiction, FERC approval is also required.

5. Economic, Social, and Environmental Commitments

Economic Development: Bidders must detail job creation, workforce diversity, and economic benefits, especially for environmental justice and transitioning fossil fuel communities.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: A robust diversity, equity, and inclusion plan is mandatory, with annual reporting on progress. Section 83E requires that projects include opportunities for diversity, equity and inclusion, including, at a minimum, a workforce diversity plan and a supplier diversity program plan.

Safety and Community Engagement: Comprehensive safety plans and evidence of community engagement are required, with preference given to projects demonstrating strong local support.

6. Schedule and Milestones

DOER and the EDCs proposed the following timeline, which may need to be adjusted based on when the DPU issues an Order:

RFP Issuance: July 31, 2025

Bidders' Conference: August 14, 2025

Proposal Submission Deadline: September 10, 2025

Project Selection/Negotiations: December 9, 2025

Contract Execution: March 27, 2026

DPU Approval Submission: April 24, 2026

Independent Evaluator's Report

Subsequent to the joint filing, the Independent Evaluator filed a report on the proposed timetable, method of solicitation, and solicitation process as contemplated by the draft RFP. That report, prepared by Power Advisory LLC, supports the procurement target, bid size range, and schedule, stating that the process is likely to attract strong competition and deliver cost-effective results for ratepayers. The report also highlights areas for potential improvement, such as providing more explicit point allocations for qualitative evaluation criteria and considering a more balanced allocation of certain project risks in future procurements. The report recommends that future RFPs allow more time for stakeholder input, consider the inclusion of distribution-connected projects, and explore regional collaboration with other states to maximize benefits and reduce costs. Overall, the report provides that the Independent Evaluator finds the draft RFP and its associated long-term contract terms to be reasonable and well-balanced.



How to Submit Comments

DPU's Notice of Filing and Request for Comment establishes a comment submission deadline of May 30 and a reply comment submission deadline of June 6. The Notice establishes specific requirements relating to comment submission and docket service.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.