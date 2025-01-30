Executive Order: Putting America First In International Environmental Agreements

Executive Summary

This executive order directs the U.S. to formally withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement and any related agreements or pacts under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It outlines steps to rescind financial and policy commitments to international climate initiatives with the goal of reorienting the country's focus towards economic efficiency and American prosperity in future international energy engagements. The executive order should not affect the authority of executive departments or agencies granted by law or the functions of the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) relating to budgetary, administrative or legislative proposals.

Policy Actions

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations shall submit formal written notification of the U.S.' withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement under the UNFCCC.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations shall submit written notification to the secretary-general of the United Nations, or any relevant party, of the U.S.' withdrawal from any agreement and pact made under the UNFCCC.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, secretary of state and secretary of the treasury shall cease/revoke any financial commitments made by the U.S.

The U.S. International Climate Finance Plan is revoked and rescinded immediately. The director of OMB will give further guidance on frozen funds within 10 days.

Within 30 days of this order, the secretary of state, secretary of the treasury, secretary of commerce and heads of several other relevant departments and agencies must submit a report to the assistant to the president for economic policy and the assistant to the president for national security affairs that details the rescission policies that were implemented to advance the International Climate Finance Plan.

The secretary of state, secretary of commerce and heads of any department or agency that plans or coordinates international energy agreements in the future should prioritize economic efficiency, the promotion of American prosperity, consumer choice and fiscal restraint in foreign engagements on energy policy.

