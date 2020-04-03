In our recent Client Alert regarding the new federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, we noted that employers are required to post a notice – in a form to be published by the U.S. Department of Labor ("DOL") – in a conspicuous place in the workplace. The DOL's Wage and Hour Division has now published the forms of notice required under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The notices can be found here for non-federal employees and here for federal employees. Wage and Hour Division answers to questions regarding the notices can be found here.
Recognizing the obvious problem that many employers who are required to post the notice have employees who are unable to or prohibited from coming to the workplace, the notice may be "posted" by direct mail or e-mail, as well as by posting on a company internal or external website. For employers with employees coming to a physical workplace, the notice must be posted in a conspicuous place. As with any employment-related notice, the posting must be done in a manner reasonably calculated to provide actual notice to employees.
The notice outlines the basic requirements of the statute, along with employees' rights. This covers both the requirements related to paid sick leave and those concerning expanded family leave. Information concerning employee rights and employer obligations can be found here.
