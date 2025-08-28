Asked & Answered: GT's Labor & Employment Podcast Episode 10: The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act: What Employers Need To Know Now (Podcast)

In this episode of Asked & Answered, Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment podcast, host Kelly Bunting is joined by Mikaela Masoudpour from GT's Denver office to unpack the evolving Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA), which went into effect in June 2023.

Mikaela explains how the PWFA differs from existing protections under the ADA and discusses its companion law, the PUMP Act.

Their conversation covers employer obligations, what triggers the interactive process, examples of reasonable and unreasonable accommodations, best practices for HR professionals, and the importance of empathy and documentation.

