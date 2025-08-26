ARTICLE
26 August 2025

EEOC Exclusive: Looping In Loper Bright—The Discussion (Podcast)

In this inaugural episode of our EEOC Exclusive podcast series, Adam Dougherty (shareholder, Dallas) sits down with Jim Paul (shareholder, St. Louis and Tampa), D'Ontae Sylvertooth...
United States Employment and HR
1670014a.jpg

In this inaugural episode of our EEOC Exclusive podcast series, Adam Dougherty (shareholder, Dallas) sits down with Jim Paul (shareholder, St. Louis and Tampa), D'Ontae Sylvertooth (shareholder, Washington) and Sean Oliveira (associate, St. Louis) to discuss the intricacies and processes of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The conversation focuses on the impact of the Supreme Court's Loper Bright decision on EEOC regulations following the dismantling of Chevron deference, particularly in relation to the Prichard v. Long Island University case.

Transcript

Transcript Pending

To view the full article, click here.

Adam T. Dougherty
James Paul
D’Ontae D. Sylvertooth
Sean Oliveira
