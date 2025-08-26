EEOC Exclusive: Looping In Loper Bright—The Discussion (Podcast)

In this inaugural episode of our EEOC Exclusive podcast series, Adam Dougherty (shareholder, Dallas) sits down with Jim Paul (shareholder, St. Louis and Tampa), D'Ontae Sylvertooth...

In this inaugural episode of our EEOC Exclusive podcast series, Adam Dougherty (shareholder, Dallas) sits down with Jim Paul (shareholder, St. Louis and Tampa), D'Ontae Sylvertooth (shareholder, Washington) and Sean Oliveira (associate, St. Louis) to discuss the intricacies and processes of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The conversation focuses on the impact of the Supreme Court's Loper Bright decision on EEOC regulations following the dismantling of Chevron deference, particularly in relation to the Prichard v. Long Island University case.

