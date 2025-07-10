Workers' Compensation Benefit Rate Updates Effective July 1, 2025

Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, and Oklahoma announced new workers' compensation benefit rates that are effective July 1, 2025.

Kansas

The maximum weekly benefit rate increased to $869.00 for the period of July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

The mileage reimbursement rate increased to $0.70 per mile effective July 1, 2025.

Missouri

The maximum weekly benefit rate has increased to $1,280.84 for TTD, PTD and Death for the period of July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

The maximum PPD benefit rate has increased to $670.92 for the period of July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

The mileage reimbursement rate increased to $0.670 a mile effective July 1, 2025.

Iowa

The benefit and mileage rate changes are effective for the period of July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026 in Iowa.

The maximum weekly benefit rate for TTD, HP, PTD and Death has increased to $2,350.00.

The maximum PPD benefit rate has increased to $2,162.00.

The mileage reimbursement rate has increased to $0.70 per mile.

Nebraska

The burial allowance increased to $11,900 effective July 1, 2025.

Oklahoma

The maximum PPD benefit rate has increased to $375 effective July 1, 2025.

Illinois

Illinois is expected to post the benefit rates that will go into effect on July 15, 2025 by July 15th. As soon as the new rates are published, the MVP Law Rate Card and website will be updated.

Electronic rate cards may be found HERE. If you would like physical copies mailed to you, please fill out the form HERE.

