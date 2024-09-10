ARTICLE
10 September 2024

D.C. Paid Voting Leave Poster Must Be Posted Or Provided To D.C. Employees As Soon As Possible

D.C. employers must post this notice regarding paid voting leave in a conspicuous place at all sites in D.C. where employees report to work, or otherwise provide the notice to D.C. employees.
D.C. employers must post this notice regarding paid voting leave in a conspicuous place at all sites in D.C. where employees report to work, or otherwise provide the notice to D.C. employees. D.C. law allows employees to take up to 2 hours of paid leave to vote in either an election held in D.C. if the employee is eligible to vote in D.C., or in an election held in the jurisdiction in which the employee is eligible to vote. Employees must submit requests for leave a reasonable time in advance of the election date. Employers may specify the hours during which employees may take leave to vote, including requiring employees to vote during the early voting period or vote at the beginning or end of their shift during early voting or election day.

There is no penalty for failing to post the notice but we strongly recommend posting or providing the notice to employees as soon as possible.

