Consumer Watchdog Honors Michael A. Kelly With 2026 Lifetime Legal Achievement Award (Video)

The award recognizes distinguished attorneys and public-interest advocates whose careers have advanced consumer protection, challenged corporate misconduct, and improved public safety.

For more than six decades, our personal injury attorneys have successfully represented injured people in both state and federal courts, before arbitration hearing boards and in mediation and settlement conferences. In the process, we have helped establish new law and used personal injury litigation to compel corporations to produce safer products. As leaders in the areas of personal injury and wrongful death litigation, our attorneys have helped shape personal injury law, while securing millions of dollars in financial compensation for injured clients.

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The award recognizes distinguished attorneys and public-interest advocates whose careers have advanced consumer protection, challenged corporate misconduct, and improved public safety.

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 17, 2026 /24-7PressRelease/ — Consumer Watchdog honored Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger shareholder Michael A. Kelly with its prestigious Lifetime Legal Achievement Award at the organization’s annual Rage for Justice Awards Celebration held June 13 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

The award recognizes distinguished attorneys and public-interest advocates whose careers have advanced consumer protection, challenged corporate misconduct, and improved public safety. Kelly was honored alongside Citizens Advocate of the Year recipient Joy Chen and Phillip Burton Public Service Award recipient Ro Khanna.

For more than four decades, Kelly has been one of California’s leading trial lawyers and consumer advocates, representing individuals and families harmed by dangerous products, catastrophic accidents, medical negligence, utility-caused wildfires, and corporate wrongdoing. His work has resulted in billions of dollars in recoveries for injured consumers, including his leadership role in the historic $13.5 billion settlement arising from the 2017 Northern California wildfire litigation against PG&E.

“Receiving this award from Consumer Watchdog is an incredible honor,” said Michael A. Kelly. “Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of representing people whose lives were forever changed by negligence and corporate misconduct. This recognition reflects not only my work, but the dedication of my colleagues, co-counsel, and the courageous clients who trusted us to fight for accountability. The most meaningful part of this profession is helping families find justice and driving changes that make our communities safer.”

Kelly’s recent work has included litigation against some of the nation’s largest corporations, including Amazon, Tesla, Kaiser, Uber, Pfizer, and Southern California Edison. He currently serves on the plaintiffs’ steering committee in the Los Angeles Eaton Fire litigation and continues to advocate for wildfire victims throughout California.

“Mike’s career exemplifies what it means to be a consumer advocate,” said Doug Saeltzer, President of Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC) and a Shareholder at Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger. “For more than 40 years, Mike has fought tirelessly on behalf of injured individuals and families, helping shape the law while holding powerful interests accountable. We are proud to see his contributions recognized with this well-deserved honor.”

Kelly’s numerous accolades include repeated recognition among Northern California’s Top Ten Super Lawyers, designation as San Francisco Personal Injury Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers in both 2023 and 2024, and induction into the National Trial Lawyers Hall of Fame and LawDragon Hall of Fame. He also serves as a longtime appointee to the California Judicial Council’s CACI jury instruction task force.

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