CT Scores Consumer Protection Wins In Cox-Charter Merger Settlement

Connecticut AG William Tong and the Connecticut Office of
Consumer Counsel entered into a proposed settlement with
Charter, Cox Communications, and Cox Enterprises in connection with
Charter's change-of-control application before the Connecticut
Public Utilities Regulatory Authority as a result of Charter's
acquisition of Cox operations in the state.
Under the proposed agreement, Charter commits to a slate
of consumer-facing protections to improve pricing transparency,
including limits on downgrade and equipment-swap fees, enhanced
disclosures regarding compatible customer equipment, annual
rate-card filings, and service-outage credits consistent with
Connecticut law.
The settlement also includes operational and access
commitments, including offering battery-backup options for
residential voice customers, expanded outage reporting to state
agencies, service parity for new customers in the legacy-Cox area,
a two-year requirement to accept in-person payments and equipment
returns (or provide alternatives), and a $3 million digital equity
contribution.
