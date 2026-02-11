ARTICLE
11 February 2026

CT Scores Consumer Protection Wins In Cox-Charter Merger Settlement

United States Connecticut Consumer Protection
Source: The State AG Report

State: Connecticut

Industry: Technology, Telecommunications

Area of Law: Antitrust & Competition, Consumer Protection

  • Connecticut AG William Tong and the Connecticut Office of Consumer Counsel entered into a proposed settlement with Charter, Cox Communications, and Cox Enterprises in connection with Charter's change-of-control application before the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority as a result of Charter's acquisition of Cox operations in the state.
  • Under the proposed agreement, Charter commits to a slate of consumer-facing protections to improve pricing transparency, including limits on downgrade and equipment-swap fees, enhanced disclosures regarding compatible customer equipment, annual rate-card filings, and service-outage credits consistent with Connecticut law.
  • The settlement also includes operational and access commitments, including offering battery-backup options for residential voice customers, expanded outage reporting to state agencies, service parity for new customers in the legacy-Cox area, a two-year requirement to accept in-person payments and equipment returns (or provide alternatives), and a $3 million digital equity contribution.

