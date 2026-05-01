Criminal Sentencing In Royal Sovereign Case Underscores Staggering Consequences For Defective Product Reporting Failures

A New Jersey consumer products company was sentenced this week to pay a criminal fine of $8 million plus an additional $395,786 in restitution to victims after pleading guilty to willfully failing to report dangerously defective air conditioners to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The case illustrates the staggering civil and even criminal consequences that can flow from failure to satisfy the Consumer Product Safety Act’s (CPSA) mandatory reporting requirements, especially the willingness of federal prosecutors to pursue criminal charges.

The Unreported Defect and Its Consequences.

Royal Sovereign International Inc. (also doing business as Royal Centurian Inc.), imported and sold more than 33,000 air conditioners manufactured in China between 2008 and 2014. The units contained a reportedly faulty drain motor that could short-circuit, said to cause the appliances to catch fire and burn uncontrollably. The issue has been linked to more than 40 fires and one death. In August 2016, a woman died from smoke inhalation, and her two children were also injured after their air conditioner caught fire. The company recalled the defective air conditioner models in 2021 and has since permanently stopped operations including the marketing, sale or distribution of any consumer products.1

According to court filings, in November 2010, the company was accused of misleading the CPSC by representing that it was only aware of two fire incidents and was no longer selling the product although the company allegedly knew of at least 16 fires and continued to sell the air conditioners. The company pleaded guilty in August 2025 to a criminal information charging it under the CPSA,2 and was sentenced on April 28, 2026.3

The Total Cost of Noncompliance

The Royal Sovereign case demonstrates how liability under the CPSC can accumulate quickly, and how a civil enforcement matter can escalate into one involving criminal prosecution. Before criminal charges were filed, the company had already agreed to a civil settlement with the CPSC to pay a $16,025,000 civil penalty, the maximum authorized by the statute. The subsequent criminal guilty plea produced an additional $8 million fine and $395,786 in restitution, bringing total financial exposure to more than $24 million and resulting in the permanent closure of business.

Why Accuracy in Product Defect Reporting Matters.

It’s the law. Under Section 15(b) of the CPSA, manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers are required to report to the CPSC immediately upon obtaining information that reasonably supports a conclusion that a product contains a defect that could create a substantial product hazard, creates an unreasonable risk of serious injury or death, or fails to comply with an applicable consumer product safety rule or standard.

The Royal Sovereign case is distinct because in addition to delaying its report, the company admitted it willfully understated the number of known incidents in its communications with the CPSC. That reported misrepresentation (i.e., asserting knowledge of two fires when at least 16 were known) is precisely what enabled federal prosecutors to pursue criminal charges. Companies that engage with the CPSC in response to a potential product hazard should understand that the accuracy and completeness of those communications carry weighty legal consequences extending beyond civil enforcement.

Key Takeaways For Your Business’ Compliance.

The Royal Sovereign case may signal where CPSC enforcement is heading. Here are best practices companies in the consumer products industry might take now:

Establish a clear reporting protocol. Know who in your organization is responsible for tracking product incidents, evaluating reportability, and making the timely 24-hour report to the CPSC when required. Train your team. Employees in quality assurance, customer service, legal, and supply chain all touch potential incident data. Each needs to understand the company’s reporting obligations and escalation procedures. Document everything accurately. When you communicate with the CPSC, accuracy is non-negotiable. As this case shows, understating the number of known incidents, even early in a product defect investigation, can be treated as misleading a federal regulator. Audit your supply chain. Royal Sovereign’s reportedly defective units were manufactured in China and distributed broadly in the U.S. market. Importers and retailers may bear exposure for products they did not manufacture. Know what you are selling and how it was made. Engage legal counsel early. When a potential product hazard surfaces, engage experienced legal counsel early. The window for voluntary action with the CPSC is narrow and cooperation can make a meaningful difference in outcome.

Join Us: CPSC Enforcement Trends Webinar

The Royal Sovereign case is one data point in a rapidly evolving CPSC enforcement landscape. On May 7, 2026, our firm will host a webinar designed specifically for manufacturers, importers, and retailers of consumer products: “Between the Lines: What CPSC Enforcement Data Reveals for 2026 and Beyond.” We will walk through the latest enforcement trends, what the data tells us about CPSC’s current priorities, and what practical steps your business should be taking now to reduce exposure.

Register here.

Footnotes

1. See Recall Announcement at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Royal-Sovereign-Recalls-Portable-Air-Conditioners-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-One-Death-Reported.

2. U.S. Department of Justice, New Jersey Company Pleads Guilty and Agrees to Restitution and Civil Penalty for Failing to Report Dangerous Air Conditioners, August 5, 2025, available at https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/new-jersey-company-pleads-guilty-and-agrees-restitution-and-civil-penalty-failing-report.