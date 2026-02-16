Pryor Cashman Family Law Practice Earns Top Rankings On 2026 Doyles Lists

Pryor Cashman's Family Law Practice earned a prestigious ranking, and Partners Judith L. Poller and Marcy Katz were individually recognized by Doyles.

Doyles awarded the firm Tier 1 on its Leading Family, Matrimonial & Divorce Law Firms – New York City, 2026 list. Partner Judith L. Poller was also individually recognized on the Leading High Net Worth Family Lawyers – New York City, 2026 list and as a Leading Lawyer on the Leading Family, Matrimonial & Divorce Lawyers – New York City, 2026 list. Marcy Katz was named a Recommended Lawyer on the Leading Family, Matrimonial & Divorce Lawyers – New York City, 2026 list.

The 2026 rankings of Leading New York City Family Law Firms highlight the top practices in the city specializing in divorce, matrimonial disputes, child custody, and other complex family law matters. Firms included on this list are peer-recognized for their exceptional expertise, courtroom skill, and strong client outcomes across the Greater New York City metropolitan area.

Similarly, the 2026 listing of Leading New York City High Net Worth Family Lawyers recognizes attorneys who focus on family, divorce, and matrimonial matters involving high-net-worth individuals and families. Honorees are selected by their peers for their deep experience and proven ability to navigate the financial and strategic complexities that often accompany the dissolution of marriage.

The 2026 rankings of Leading New York City Family Lawyers spotlight individual attorneys who distinguish themselves in divorce and family law. These practitioners are peer-recognized for their legal expertise, courtroom skills, and consistent record of favorable client outcomes throughout the Greater New York City metropolitan area.

