Do I Need A Forensic Accountant For My Divorce Case?

Making sure that you leave your divorce with a fair and equitable division of assets is one of the most important things family law attorneys can help you accomplish. However, sometimes the financial issues are far more varied and complex, and a financial expert, such as a forensic accountant, is necessary to make sure all your ducks are in a row.

Can't My Attorney Make These Determinations?

The family law attorneys at Beresford Booth are experienced and trusted in their field. However, expert witnesses can offer specialized knowledge and expertise in specific areas. Their involvement in a case can clarify complex issues for mediators or judges, helping all parties reach a more informed decision.

What is a Forensic Accountant?

A forensic accountant is a specialized financial auditor or accountant hired to investigate and report on financial matters. They can be engaged to examine various issues, including marital waste, the classification of separate property, and the distinction between marital and separate property concerning unvested stock. Additionally, a forensic accountant can conduct a business evaluation to help determine the value of a family business for division purposes. Their expertise allows them to reference applicable case law in their analysis, strengthening your position in any legal matters.

Are Forensic Accountants Expensive?

When a forensic accountant reviews and analyzes a large volume of financial documents, their reports can be costly. However, since assets or businesses often hold significant value, hiring an expert to provide a reliable opinion can be beneficial, especially if it helps you secure those assets in a divorce.

