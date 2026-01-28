What High Performers Do Differently

What makes high performers stand out from the crowd? LP Partner Russell Shapiro recently sat down with legendary consultant Allan Koltin for an in-depth video conversation, "High Performers: How to Identify and Grow Your Superstars". They discussed the things high performers do to build exceptional success.

High performers invest in relationships

High performers are skilled at building and nurturing relationships – with their peers, mentors, mentees, clients, referral sources, and other centres of influence. The key differentiator is that these relationships go beyond the superficial and transactional. High performers generate "cheerleaders" over the long term by genuinely listening to and looking for ways to be of service to everyone they meet – whether or not that person is giving them business at the moment. High performers plant a lot of seeds to build their network of relationships.

High performers take risks

Average performers tend to become more risk averse as their careers progress, reluctant to rock the boat. High performers stand apart for their willingness to take on new challenges that don't come with guaranteed success, such as pivoting into a new practice area or founding a new firm. These players embrace failure as part of the process, understanding that each "no" is getting them that much closer to "yes". Nothing can knock down their enthusiasm, their confidence, and their commitment to achieving their goals.

High performers manage and protect their time

Providers of professional services face enormous demands on their time and constant distractions that pull them away from their objectives. High performers plan carefully and allocate their time with intention to ensure they continue making progress on short and long-term goals. For example, alongside delivering excellent service to their current roster of clients, they carve out time to invest in nurturing their networks and marketing their services. They are selective about the meetings they say yes to and the projects they take on, continuously assessing what is the highest and best use of their time. High performers show consistency, discipline, and focus.

High performers build impactful legacies

Practitioners operating at the top of their game think often about how they are making a difference in other people's lives. They assess the impact of their work and relationships. They invest time into helping more junior colleagues grow and develop their skills. They contribute to their communities. The most effective performers think beyond their income statement to the legacy they will leave behind when their careers come to an end.

For professional service providers looking to up their game, and for firms looking to incentivise top-tier performance, it's important to understand the traits that drive exceptional success. High performers play the long game, investing in what really matters and demonstrating unshakable commitment to the goals that deliver success for clients – and build business.

