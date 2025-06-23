DEI Enforcement: New Signals To Expect "Aggressive" Investigations And Litigation Under The False Claims Act

At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.

The Trump Administration continues efforts to tamp down on programs related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The US Department of Justice (DOJ) recently announced a new task force–the Civil Rights Fraud Initiative–designed to "aggressively" investigate and pursue any federal fund recipients that knowingly violate federal civil rights laws, and is encouraging the filing of qui tam actions under the False Claims Act (FCA). The federal government has also released additional guidance on what, in its view, constitutes "illegal DEI." The new pronouncements signal continued risks and threat of enforcement in this area for private sector companies. We discussed the recent developments in this area, updates for federal contractors and fund recipients regarding certification requirements, and related risks and practices that companies can take to prepare for potential scrutiny.

This webinar was a continuation of our series on DEI Enforcement, as a cross-disciplinary group of K&L Gates lawyers discussed these developments and their implications for public and private companies, including government contractors and federal award recipients.

