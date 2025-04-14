EntertainHR: Modern Family, Modern Workforce: How Managers And Employees Interact

Over the past few months, I dove headfirst into another show that had a long, successful run that I completely missed: Modern Family. Modern Family is a comedy about a large extended family living in Los Angeles, California. The extended family consists of the Pritchetts, the Dunphys, and the Pritchett/Tuckers. For those who have seen Modern Family, you know it is simply delightful. When I get home after a day at the office, I love knowing I can relax, sit on my couch, and watch some relatable, good-natured fun.

Jay Pritchett (played by Ed O'Neill), who is married to Gloria (played by Sofia Vergara) is the father of the Pritchett family, and he has two children from a previous marriage: Claire (played by Julie Bowen), who is married to Phil Dunphy (played by Ty Burrell), and Mitchell (played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson), who is married to Cam Tucker (played by Eric Stonestreet). Jay is the owner of the successful Pritchett's Closets & Blinds, a company that designs and installs closets and blinds. For several seasons, Jay runs his business alone, without his children or other family members. However, Claire eventually joins the family business as a junior executive.

When Claire first joins Pritchett's Closets & Blinds, she wants employees to view her simply as a colleague (though she is their manager). For that reason, Claire makes several attempts of varying success to relate to the employees and to get them to overlook her status as their manager. This aspect of the show is funny and lighthearted, but business owners, executives, and managers can glean important insights into the relationship between their employees and managers.

There is nothing wrong with managers fostering cordial and professional relationships with employees. Indeed, such relationships can improve workplace dynamics and potentially lead to other positive effects. However, managers should be aware of their responsibilities as managers. When companies must make difficult decisions, such as disciplines or separations, managers often deliver the bad news. Those managers must be able to do so despite their relationships with employees.

Managers must also be aware of how their behavior, what they do and say to and around employees, is perceived. Managers act as agents of the company. This means that a company can be held liable for the words and actions of its managers, which often differs from how a company can be held liable for the conduct of non-managerial employees. A good example is employer liability for harassment under Title VII. The test for determining liability for harassment differs significantly depending on whether the alleged harasser is a co-worker or a manager. To make a long story short, companies face a higher risk of liability for alleged harassment perpetrated by managers.

The lesson to be learned from Claire is that managers must know their role within the company. Managers should be cordial with employees, but they must maintain their professionalism, especially because they often act as an agent of the company and frequently perform necessary but difficult duties. If a company is concerned about the relationships between its managers and employees, it's time to seek management training. The initial investment in proper management training can save numerous headaches down the road.

