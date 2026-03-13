Cybersecurity Newsletter

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CONSIDER THIS
- Not An Invite You Want to Receive. On February 2, 2026, security researchers identified a new scam where cybercriminals use fake party invitation emails to deceive individuals to download a remote access tool, which is used for malicious acts.
- Under New Management. On February 2, 2026, the Senate confirmed Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock as deputy commander of U.S. Cyber Command.
- The Band Is Back Together. On February 3, 2026, Nick Andersen, a top CISA official, discussed plans for improving the now-disbanded Critical Infrastructure Partnership Advisory Council (CIPAC) and creating an AI Information Sharing and Analysis Center.
- You Will Comply. On February 6, 2026, CISA ordered the federal government to disconnect from unsupported edge devices to help thwart hackers from exploiting unmonitored routers and insecure Firewalls.
NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK
- Hoot. Hoot. On February 2, 2026, security researchers identified new threat actor group Punishing Owl. A previously unknown threat actor calling itself Punishing Owl has claimed responsibility for breaching a Russian government security agency, marking the emergence of what cybersecurity researchers believe is a new politically motivated hacktivist collective.
- Time To Breathe Fire. On February 3, 2026, LevelBlue profiled the new ransomware group, DragonForce Raas, which deploys ransomware variants derived from LockBit/Conti¸ which attacks critical infrastructure and MSP supply chains.
- Dyno-mite. On February 5, 2026, researchers identified a new ransomware group, TeamPcp, which targets cloud and containerized environments.
AS THE WORLD TURNS
- Driving Automatic. On February 6, 2026, malwarebytes issued a report highlighting the 2025 threat actor landscape, urging companies to employ continuous monitoring and defense systems to thwart AI intrusion attacks.
- Time for Summer School? On February 6, 2026, security researchers revealed that the number of education-related ransomware attacks reached 130 in 2025.
- That's a Wrap. On February 9, 2026, a report found that the Reynolds ransomware group is leveraging "bring your own vulnerable driver" techniques to more efficiently deploy ransomware payloads.
- Gonna Go Back In Time. On February 9, 2026, security researchers discussed threat actors reverting back to encryption only techniques as data theft tactics have not proved fruitful.
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