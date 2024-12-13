Investor-State Arbitration Laws And Regulations USA 2025

1. Treaties: Current Status and Future Developments

1.1 What bilateral and multilateral treaties and trade agreements has your jurisdiction ratified? The United States has bilateral investment treaties (BITs) in force with 39 countries, namely: Albania; Argentina; Armenia; Azerbaijan; Bahrain; Bangladesh; Bulgaria; Cameroon; Congo (Brazzaville); Congo (Kinshasa); Croatia; Czech Republic; Egypt; Estonia; Georgia; Grenada; Honduras; Jamaica; Jordan; Kazakhstan; Kyrgyzstan; Latvia; Lithuania; Moldova; Mongolia; Morocco; Mozambique; Panama; Poland; Romania; Rwanda; Senegal; Slovakia; Sri Lanka; Trinidad and Tobago; Tunisia; Turkey; Ukraine; and Uruguay. Its BITs with Bolivia and Ecuador were terminated in 2012 and 2018, respectively. The Ecuador BIT continues to apply to investments in existence prior to the date of termination. The United States has comprehensive free trade agreements (FTAs) in force with 20 countries. These include: Australia; Bahrain; Canada; Chile; Colombia; Costa Rica; Dominican Republic; El Salvador; Guatemala; Honduras; Israel; Jordan; Korea; Mexico; Morocco; Nicaragua; Oman; Panama; Peru; and Singapore. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), entered into force on 1 July 2020. The United States has an agreement focusing on free trade in critical minerals in force with Japan. In addition, the United States has adopted approximately 33 Investment Related Instruments at multilateral, regional and national levels, including the New York Convention, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) Convention, the Convention Establishing the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, and the Pacific Basin Investment Charter. 1.2 What bilateral and multilateral treaties and trade agreements has your jurisdiction signed and not yet ratified? Why have they not yet been ratified? The United States has currently signed but not ratified BITs with six countries: Belarus; El Salvador; Haiti; Nicaragua; Russia; and Uzbekistan. The BITs with the first three countries are pending exchange of ratification instruments, while the remaining three await domestic ratification by one or both parties. The United States has also signed the United Nations Convention on Transparency in Treaty-Based Investor-State Arbitration, and the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation, but ratification awaits Senate consent. 1.3 Are your BITs based on a model BIT? What are the key provisions of that model BIT? Yes, the United States negotiates BITs based on a model text. The current version was published in 2012. That version, which followed a lengthy public consultation process, did not significantly change the previous Model BIT published in 2004. Key provisions of the 2012 Model BIT are noted below. Definition of investment: The 2012 Model BIT defines "investment" broadly, adopting an open-ended definition of investment, supplemented with examples of forms that an investment can take and explanatory footnotes. Substantive investment protections: The 2012 Model BIT provides substantive protections related to national treatment, most-favoured-nation treatment, minimum standard of treatment (including fair and equitable treatment, full protection and security, and no denial of justice), expropriation, transferability of payments, performance requirements, composition of senior management and boards of directors, and publication of investment measures. The Model BIT is notable for its explicit approach to interpreting fair and equitable treatment, full protection and security, and denial of justice in accordance with customary international law (CIL), as well as its inclusion of an annex explaining the parties' shared understanding of CIL. An additional annex explains the meaning and correct approach to determining the existence of indirect expropriation, noting further that "except in rare circumstances, non-discriminatory regulatory actions by a Party that are designed and applied to protect legitimate public welfare objectives, such as public health, safety, and the environment, do not constitute indirect expropriations". Financial services: The 2012 Model BIT provides protections for States regulating financial services. For example, States in investor-State arbitrations may ask tribunals for an early determination of whether challenged measures are covered by specific exceptions relating to regulation of financial services and monetary policy. Moreover, the Model BIT establishes that State parties should not be prevented from adopting or enforcing certain measures relating to financial institutions, including those necessary to prevent deceptive and fraudulent practices in financial services. Environmental and labour obligations: The 2012 Model BIT expanded the scope of labour and environmental obligations of State parties by imposing an affirmative obligation to "ensure" that they do not waive or derogate from domestic labour and environmental laws and requesting parties to "effectively enforce" such laws. These obligations are enforceable only through State-State consultation. Transparency of arbitral proceedings: The 2012 Model BIT maintains the strong transparency obligations introduced in the 2004 version. For example, key documents related to the arbitration must be publicly available, tribunal hearings must be open to the public, and tribunals are authorised to accept and consider amicus curiae submissions. Among the few innovations of the 2012 Model BIT is the requirement that parties consult periodically on how to improve transparency, as well as transparency requirements related to proposing and adopting regulations. Corruption: The US Model BIT does not address corruption. 1.4 Does your jurisdiction publish diplomatic notes exchanged with other states concerning its treaties, including new or succeeding states? The United States does not systematically publish diplomatic notes exchanged with other States concerning its treaties, although occasionally certain such notes become available in the public domain. 1.5 Are there official commentaries published by the Government concerning the intended meaning of treaty or trade agreement clauses? The Treaty Affairs section of the Office of the Legal Adviser at the US State Department compiles and publishes the texts of treaties and international agreements to which the United States is a party within 180 days after the date on which they enter into force, but does not include references to the meaning intended for particular clauses. The publication is known as the Treaties and International Acts Series. The US agency with oversight of a subject matter covered by any given treaty might occasionally issue guidance on the interpretation of provisions relating to the subject of its oversight. Nevertheless, the United States regularly offers its views on the interpretation of certain investment treaties to which it is a party through non-disputing party submissions in ongoing investment arbitrations.

2. Legal Frameworks

2.1 Is your jurisdiction a party to (1) the New York Convention, (2) the Washington Convention, and/or (3) the Mauritius Convention? The United States has been a party to the New York Convention since 30 September 1970, when it acceded to the treaty. The United States has been a party to the Washington Convention since 10 June 1966, when it ratified the treaty. The United States signed the Mauritius Convention on 17 March 2015, but is yet to ratify it. 2.2 Does your jurisdiction also have an investment law? If so, what are its key substantive and dispute resolution provisions? No, the United States does not have a domestic investment law. International arbitration is governed primarily by the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA), which implements the New York Convention in Chapter 2 of Title 9 of the US Code. 2.3 Does your jurisdiction require formal admission of a foreign investment? If so, what are the relevant requirements and where are they contained? No, the United States does not generally require formal admission of foreign investment. Nevertheless, the United States has national security and sector-specific review regimes applicable to foreign investment in industries such as: shipping; aviation; banking; communications; and energy. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) reviews acquisitions of potential control by foreign persons of US businesses, and addresses any national security concerns posed. CFIUS can refer a transaction to the President recommending that he or she block it entirely if national security concerns cannot otherwise be addressed. A transaction subject to CFIUS jurisdiction that is not voluntarily notified and cleared is subject to potentially significant remedial action. Historically, CFIUS was a voluntary filing and only applied to a specific set of industries and technologies involving national security. However, in 2018, the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernisation Act (FIRRMA) was introduced to strengthen the authority of CFIUS. Notably, FIRRMA created special rules applicable to investment in businesses involving US critical infrastructure, critical technology, or sensitive personal data, including mandatory notification requirements for specific investments within those businesses. On 15 September 2022, President Biden issued an Executive Order providing guidance on existing statutory factors and adding five specific national security factors for CFIUS to consider during its review process. The Order expressly recognised that some countries use foreign investment to obtain sensitive data and technologies to the detriment of US national security, and noted the importance of continuous improvements to the review process in response to evolving national security risks. On 13 May 2024, President Biden issued an Executive Order formally prohibiting a foreign entity's acquisition of certain real estate property that was being used to operate a cryptocurrency mining facility in close proximity to a strategic missile base. In August 2023, President Biden issued an Executive Order directing the Treasury Department to create a targeted outboundinvestment programme, which prohibits certain outbound investments in "countries of concern" involving sensitive technologies and products (e.g., semiconductors and microelectronics) posing an acute national security risk and requiring notification of investments in technologies with a lower risk profile.

3. Recent Significant Changes and Discussions

3.1 What have been the key cases in recent years relating to treaty interpretation within your jurisdiction? BG Grp., PLC v. Republic of Argentina, 572 U.S. 25, 134 S. Ct. 1198, 188 L. Ed. 2d 220 (2014) This US Supreme Court case concerned the arbitration clause of an investment treaty between the UK and Argentina. The provision required that the parties first attempt to resolve their disputes before a "competent tribunal" in Argentina for at least 18 months or, instead, agree to proceed directly to arbitration. The question presented was whether US courts, in reviewing an arbitration award made under the treaty, should interpret whether a precondition to arbitration had been satisfied. The Court held that the task of interpreting the treaty's local litigation provision fell to the arbitrator, and courts should give deference to the arbitrator's findings. In so doing, the Court reasoned that the treaty's text contained no evidence that the parties intended to bypass ordinary contract presumptions about who should decide threshold issues. The Court further held that whether a party has satisfied a precondition to arbitration is a procedural matter left for arbitrators, and thus the arbitrator's determination that the local litigation provision did not act as a bar to arbitration was within their interpretative authority. In 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Beijing Shougang Mining Inv. Co. v. Mongolia, when implementing BG Group, denied a petition to set aside an arbitral award issued under a BIT between Mongolia and the People's Republic of China. While the treaty did not specifically empower the tribunal to decide issues of arbitrability, the Second Circuit concluded that, by agreeing to submit jurisdictional issues to the tribunal in the first instance and proceeding to argue their case before the arbitrators, the parties' conduct demonstrated a clear intent to do so. In August 2024, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit – deciding consolidated appeals in 9REN Holding SÀRL v. Kingdom of Spain, Nextera Energy Glob Holdings BV v. Kingdom of Spain and Blasket Renewable Invs, LLC v. Kingdom of Spain –held that U.S. courts have jurisdiction to enforce awards against EU States issued in favour of EU nationals under the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), notwithstanding the Achmea and Komstroy decisions of the European Court of Justice (ECJ). In particular, it held that, because "in ratifying the ECT, Spain provided 'unconditional consent' to arbitrate investment disputes with the investors of at least some of the other signatory nations", whether Spain validly consented to arbitrate those disputes was not a jurisdictional question under the U.S. Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA), but rather a question of arbitrability. The D.C. Circuit made clear that it took no position on whether, as a merits matter, intra-EU arbitration awards under the ECT were enforceable in the United States. On 16 September 2024, Spain petitioned the D.C. Circuit to rehear the appeal sitting en banc, i.e.,with all 11 members of the Court participating. 3.2 Has your jurisdiction indicated its policy with regard to investor-state arbitration? The United States has indicated its policy favouring international arbitration through its Model BIT and efforts to include investor-State arbitration in recent BITs and FTAs. It should be noted, however, that the USMCA sharply curtails investor-State arbitration compared to NAFTA. In particular, it limits investor-State arbitration under the treaty to US investors in Mexico and Mexican investors in the United States. Moreover, the procedural requirements for arbitration and the substantive protections available under the USMCA vary depending on whether their dispute arises from a "covered government contract" in a "covered sector". Annex 14-E establishes that "covered sectors" include oil and gas, power generation, telecommunications, transportation and other infrastructure. While investors with covered government contracts enjoy protection similar to investors under NAFTA, those without such contracts must pursue domestic remedies in the host State before submitting their arbitration claim. Pursuant to Article 14.D.5 of the USMCA, investors without covered government contracts can only commence arbitration after obtaining a final decision from a court of last resort of the host State or after 30 months from the date initiating the domestic court proceeding, unless they can show that recourse to domestic remedies is "obviously futile". Moreover, such claimants may only challenge government measures in breach of national treatment, most-favoured-nation treatment and expropriation. Claims for breach of minimum standard of treatment, full protection and security, and indirect expropriation are excluded. Pursuant to Annex 14-C, any pending claims that have already been filed under NAFTA will not be affected by the USMCA, and new claims can be brought for three years following the termination of NAFTA. The sunset period for investors with legacy investments to bring claims under NAFTA expired on 30 June 2023. 3.3 How are issues such as corruption, transparency, MFN, indirect investment, climate change, etc., addressed or intended to be addressed in your jurisdiction's treaties? Please see our response to question 1.3 explaining the extent to which these issues are addressed in the US Model BIT. 3.4 Has your jurisdiction given notice to terminate any BITs or similar agreements? Which? Why? No, the United States has not given notice to terminate any BITs. As indicated in response to questions 1.1 and 3.2, the United States did renegotiate NAFTA. The USMCA, its replacement, entered into force on 1 July 2020.

4. Case Trends

4.1 What investor-state cases, if any, has your jurisdiction been involved in? Eighteen investor-State arbitrations have been filed and concluded against the United States under NAFTA (including the Ukraine-United States BIT, the Korea-United States BIT and the USMCA). The United States prevailed in all that reached final determination by an arbitral tribunal. There are currently no publicly known investment treaty awards against the United States. At present, there are two ongoing claims against the United States. The first one, under NAFTA, was filed in February 2022 by the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission (APMC), an instrumentality of the Canadian province of Alberta, as a result of President Biden's cancellation of the APMC's Keystone XL pipeline permit. The second, brought under the Ukraine-United States BIT, was filed in February 2021 by Ukrainian companies Optima Ventures LLC, Optima 7171 LLC and Optima 55 Public Square LLC, as a result of the United States' alleged attempts to seize their real estate through civil forfeiture. USMCA Chapter 31 (Dispute Settlement) establishes procedures for the monitoring and enforcement of the USMCA through dispute settlement panels. Since the entry into force of the USMCA, the United States has advanced five dispute settlement panels under Chapter 31. The United States prevailed in the first of these panels (challenging Canada's allocation of import quotas on certain dairy products) and lost in the second (challenging Canada's dairy tariff-rate quota allocation measures of 2023). Three other dispute settlement panels, instituted by the United States in relation to Mexico's biotech corn measures and energy policies and Canada's taxation of digital services, remain pending. Canada and Mexico have prevailed in the dispute settlement panels that they have each advanced against the United States. These concerned United States safeguard measures on imports from Canada of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and auto vehicle preferential tariff treatment. 4.2 What attitude has your jurisdiction taken towards enforcement of awards made against it? As noted in response to question 4.1, there are no arbitral awards against the United States to date. 4.3 In relation to ICSID cases, has your jurisdiction sought annulment proceedings? If so, on what grounds? Please see the response to questions 4.1 and 4.2. 4.4 Has there been any satellite litigation arising, whether in relation to the substantive claims or upon enforcement? Please see the response to questions 4.1 and 4.2. 4.5 Are there any common trends or themes identifiable from the cases that have been brought, whether in terms of underlying claims, enforcement or annulment? Please see the response to question 6.8.

5. Funding

5.1 Does your jurisdiction allow for the funding of investor-state claims? The United States has historically prohibited third-party litigation funding pursuant to the doctrine of champerty. In recent years, however, the trend has been towards limiting the doctrine's reach. There is currently no explicit prohibition of third-party funding of investor-State arbitration claims. In light of the above, proposals such as the 2020 American Bar Association Best Practices for Third-Party Litigation Funding and the Litigation Transparency Act of 2021 have been introduced to promote greater disclosure of third-party financing, transparency and the independence of legal counsel. No federal laws or rules regulate the disclosure of third-party funding agreements in the United States. At the State level, Wisconsin became in 2018 the first US State to pass legislation requiring parties to disclose third-party funding agreements, regardless of whether the agreement is sought in discovery or not. In 2024, Indiana and West Virginia followed suit, introducing disclosure requirements and consumer production measures, among other things. The lack of federal laws or rules requiring the disclosure of third-party funding does not prevent federal courts from making their own rulings on the matter. In fact, numerous federal courts of appeal and district courts have enacted rules requiring the identification of third-party funders. One example is the rule promulgated in June 2021 by a district court in New Jersey, requiring disclosure of (i) the identity of the third-party funder, (ii) the scope of the funder's rights to approve decisions or settlement decisions, and (iii) a description of the funder's financial interest in the litigation. In contrast, other federal courts have adopted rules prohibiting the disclosure of third-party funding. One example is the standing order issued in December 2022 by the Chief Judge of the Western District of Texas, which precludes all parties appearing before him in cases involving patent or trademark infringement from introducing evidence, testimony or argument regarding third party funding. 5.2 What recent case law, if any, has there been on this issue in your jurisdiction? Third-party funding of international arbitration is typically upheld and enforced in US courts in international arbitrations that do not involve ordinary consumers as parties. In general terms, most case law in the United States involving third-party litigation funding involves challenges based on champerty law, with varying results in different States. For example, in Maslowski v. Prospect Funding Partners LLC, the Supreme Court of Minnesota overturned in August 2023 the Minnesota Court of Appeal's decision invalidating a litigation funding agreement on the basis that it was champertous. Similarly, in Lower48 IP LLC v. Shopify, Inc., the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texasaffirmed in November 2023 the lower court's decision to deny the defendant's motion to compel the plaintiff to identify the funders backing its case. The District Court confirmed that there is no legal requirement in the Western District of Texas requiring full disclosure of third-party interest involved in an action. Other jurisdictions, in contrast, have adopted a more restrictive approach with respect to disclosure of third-party funding. Among those, Delaware is a representative example. There, the Chief Judge of the US District of Delaware issued a standing order in April 2022 requiring the mandatory disclosure of third-party litigation funding agreements for all litigants appearing before the Chief Judge, including (i) the identity of the third-party funder, (ii) information as to whether the funder's approval is necessary for litigation or settlement decisions in the action, and (iii) a brief description of the nature of the funder's financial interest. 5.3 Is there much litigation/arbitration funding within your jurisdiction? The United States is now considered the largest third-party litigation funding market in the world. In 2020, six leading funders created the International Legal Finance Association in Washington, D.C., suggesting the growing popularity of third-party funding in the United States. It has been reported that, in 2023, litigation funders in the US market had a combined USD 15 billion assets under management, remaining relatively flat from the prior year. The Swiss Re Institute estimated in December 2021 that 52% of the USD 17 billion investment into litigation funding globally was deployed in the US.

6. The Relationship Between International Tribunals and Domestic Courts

6.1 Can tribunals review criminal investigations and judgments of the domestic courts? Generally, tribunals cannot review US criminal investigations, since the United States has the primary jurisdiction and power to investigate and prosecute crimes that arise within its territory. In addition, tribunals typically have no authority to review the judgments of US domestic courts, unless a treaty's terms provide for the review of judicial decisions by a tribunal. 6.2 Do the national courts have the jurisdiction to deal with procedural issues arising out of an arbitration? Yes, national courts have jurisdiction to deal with certain procedural issues arising out of an arbitration. For example, under Section 206 of the FAA, "[a] court having jurisdiction under this chapter may direct that arbitration be held in accordance with the agreement at any place therein provided for, whether that place is within or without the United States". US courts use a highly deferential standard when reviewing questions of arbitrability. The question of whether the court or the arbitrator decides on the arbitrability of a dispute remains unresolved. The Supreme Court has not yet confirmed whether reference in the arbitration agreement to arbitration rules within kompetenz-kompetenz provisions is sufficient to show that the parties have "clearly and unmistakably" delegated the question of arbitrability to the arbitrator. By dismissing its initial writ of certiorari as improvidently granted in Henry Schein Inc. v. Archer and White Sales Inc., the Court turned down the opportunity to address the circuit split over this question. 6.3 What legislation governs the enforcement of arbitration proceedings? The FAA enforces arbitration agreements. Section 3 requires US district courts that deem a dispute to fall within the scope of the arbitration agreement to "stay the trial of the action until such arbitration has been had in accordance with the terms of the agreement". 6.4 To what extent are there laws providing for arbitrator immunity? The FAA does not address immunity for arbitrators, but the 2000 Uniform Arbitration Act ("Revised UAA") that has been adopted by 22 US States explicitly provides for arbitrator immunity from civil liability. US courts have similarly held that an arbitrator is immune from civil liability for actions in the execution of the arbitrator's decision-making function. 6.5 Are there any limits to the parties' autonomy to select arbitrators? No. The FAA does not restrict the appointment of arbitrators and State law provisions generally defer to the parties' selection. 6.6 If the parties' chosen method for selecting arbitrators fails, is there a default procedure? Where parties fail to specify a method for appointing arbitrators, the institutional rules governing the arbitration provide for default appointments, usually of one to three arbitrators, depending upon the complexity of the case. Under Section 5 of the FAA, a court may intervene if: the arbitration agreement fails to specify a method; a party does not follow the specified method; or there is a "lapse in the naming of an arbitrator". Such court-appointed arbitrators act with the "same force and effect as party appointed arbitrators". 6.7 Can a domestic court intervene in the selection of arbitrators? FAA and State arbitration laws do not provide for court intervention in the selection of arbitrators, other than in the case of default appointments, as described above. 6.8 Are there any other key developments in the past year in your jurisdiction related to the relationship between international arbitration tribunals and domestic courts? Since the Supreme Court's 2004 decision in Intel Corporation v. Advanced Micro Devices, lower courts diverged on whether an arbitral tribunal seated in a foreign jurisdiction constitutes a "tribunal" within the meaning of 28 U.S.C. § 1782, which enables US district courts to compel discovery for use "in a proceeding in a foreign or international tribunal". On 13 June 2022, the Supreme Court unanimously held in ZF Automotive US, Inc. v. Luxshare, Ltd. that § 1782 does not extend to private international tribunals (international commercial arbitral tribunals seated abroad or ad hoc investor-State arbitral tribunals), as those tribunals lack governmental or intergovernmental authority. Though the decision did not address the applicability of § 1782 to ICSID tribunals, or mixed claims commissions and adjudicatory bodies operated by sovereign States under treaties, on 13 July 2024, the Second Circuit, in Webuild S.P.A. v. WSP USA Inc. held, citing the Supreme Court's decision, that § 1782 does not apply to an ICSID tribunal. Please see the response to question 3.1 for a recent development related to the enforcement by US courts of arbitral awards rendered pursuant to the ECT against Member States of the EU in favour of nationals of other Member States of the EU.

7. Recognition and Enforcement

7.1 What are the legal requirements of an award for enforcement purposes? Section 207 of the FAA allows parties to international arbitration to apply to a US district court for confirmation of the arbitration award within three years of its issuance. Section 9 requires that the party seeking enforcement give notice to the other party of its enforcement action. For enforcement of an international award covered by the New York Convention, Article IV of the Convention requires the enforcing party to furnish the following: (i) a duly authenticated original award or a duly certified copy; (ii) the original arbitration agreement or a duly certified copy; and (iii) an official or sworn translation when the award is not made in an official language. Article 54(2) of the ICSID Convention requires that an ICSID award be recognised upon furnishing of a copy of the award certified by the ICSID Secretary-General. In Compañia de Inversiones Mercantiles S.A. (CIMSA) v. Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua S.A.B. De C.V. (GCC), the 10th Circuit provided clarity on the nature of contacts with the United States sufficient to establish jurisdiction necessary to enforce an arbitral award. Concluding it was reasonable for the lower court to assert jurisdiction over the foreign respondent, the 10th Circuit observed a federal policy favouring arbitral resolution of disputes in the field of international commerce. 7.2 On what bases may a party resist recognition and enforcement of an award? Under the FAA, an award may be vacated if: "[I]t was procured by corruption, fraud, or undue means; there was evident partiality or corruption on the part of the arbitrators; the arbitrators were guilty of misconduct." Article V of the New York Convention establishes the grounds upon which a US court may refuse recognition of an international arbitration award covered by the Convention: the parties to the agreement were, under the law applicable to them, under some incapacity, or the said agreement is not valid under the law to which the parties have subjected it or, failing any indication thereon, under the law of the country where the award was made; the party against whom the award is invoked was not given proper notice of the appointment of the arbitrator or of the arbitration proceedings, or was otherwise unable to present his case; the award deals with a difference beyond the scope of the arbitration agreement; the arbitral tribunal was improperly constituted; the award has not yet become binding on the parties, or has been set aside or suspended by a competent authority of the country in which, or under the law of which, that award was made; the subject matter of the difference is not capable of settlement by arbitration under the law of that country; or the recognition or enforcement of the award would be contrary to the public policy of that country. For ICSID awards, US courts apply Article 54 of the ICSID Convention, requiring all State parties to enforce such award "as if it were a final judgment of a court in that State". Recent case law has focused on the issue of corruption in the enforcement of arbitral awards subject to enforcement under by the New York Convention. In Vantage Deepwater Company v. Petrobras America Inc., the Fifth Circuit found no violation of public policy for enforcing an award based on a contract allegedly obtained through corruption, since the contract was ratified when the party already knew of the bribery and both parties engaged in the same fraudulent activities. In Compañia de Inversiones Mercantiles S.A. (CIMSA) v. Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua S.A.B. De C.V. (GCC), the 10th Circuit also rejected application of the narrow public policy exception to allegations of corruption within the Bolivian judiciary. In Esso Expl & Prod Nigeria Ltd v. Nigerian Nat'l Petroleum Corp, the Second Circuit upheld the district court's refusal to enforce an award issued by an arbitral tribunal seated in Nigeria by extending comity to the judgments of the Nigerian courts, which had partially set aside the award. The court held that in applying Article V(1)(e) of the New York Convention, a district court should enforce an award that was set aside by a court in the jurisdiction of the arbitral seat, only if that court's judgment was "repugnant to fundamental notions of what is decent and just". 7.3 What position have your domestic courts adopted in respect of sovereign immunity and recovery against state assets? The US Supreme Court has held that the FSIA is the "sole basis for obtaining jurisdiction over a foreign State in our courts", Argentine Republic v. Amerada Hess Shipping Corp., 488 U.S. 428 (1989). This can be found in the recent case, Al-Qarqani v. Saudi Arabian Oil Co, 19 F.4th 794, 802 (5th Cir. 2021), where the Fifth Circuit denied attempts by Saudi heirs to enforce a USD 18 billion award against State-owned Saudi company, Aramco, after finding that the district court lacked jurisdiction since Aramco had not entered into an arbitration agreement. Therefore, as a State-owned company, Aramco had not waived immunity under the FSIA. Pursuant to Sections 1609 and 1610(a)(6) of the FSIA, a sovereign State's property is "immune from attachment, arrest and execution", even where the judgment is based on an order confirming an arbitral award against the foreign State, except where the property is "used for commercial activity in the United States". The FSIA defines "commercial property" as either "a regular course of commercial conduct or a particular commercial transaction or act". Under Section 1611, property of a foreign central bank or monetary authority for its own account, as well as military property, is deemed immune from execution even if it would otherwise qualify for one of the exceptions to immunity. Please see response to question 3.1 for additional recent developments related to the enforcement of arbitral awards. 7.4 What case law has considered the corporate veil issue in relation to sovereign assets? U.S. courts will consider whether a sovereign juridical entity that has an independent legal personality, including a State-owned corporation, is an "alter ego" of a sovereign State for purposes of determining whether either's attachable assets are subject to execution to satisfy the judgment debt of the other. In its 1983 decision First National City Bank v Banco Para el Comercio Exterior de Cuba (Bancec), the U.S. Supreme Court held there that is a "presumption" that "government instrumentalities established as juridical entities distinct and independent from their sovereign should normally be treated" as separate. Only if that presumption is overcome may a sovereign's attachable assets be subject to execution to satisfy an arbitral award against a separate juridical entity (and vice versa).

Originally published by International Comparative Legal Guide.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.