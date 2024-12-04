ARTICLE
4 December 2024

Texas Business Court Opinions Now Available

Opinions of the new Texas Business Court, a statewide, specialized trial court created to resolve certain complex business disputes, are now available online.
Craig Duewall and Christopher M. LaVigne

Opinions of the new Texas Business Court, a statewide, specialized trial court created to resolve certain complex business disputes, are now available online. The court's presiding judges must have significant experience in business transaction law or litigating or adjudicating complex commercial disputes. Their reasoned opinions, particularly for issues involving corporate governance, fiduciary duties, and the interpretation of complex agreements and corporate documents, will establish precedent and provide clarity on how the court interprets matters. This developing body of case law should offer Texas businesses and investors greater predictability when making decisions and resolving disputes.

View Texas Business Court opinions.

