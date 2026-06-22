NetSpeek (Video)

self

Interview with Erik Degiorgi, Founder and CEO of NetSpeek

Tell Us About Your Journey

Yeah, it’s definitely a bit circuitous. I’ve worn quite a few hats in my adult life, but I’ve always been really interested and building things. So I spent some time early on as a young man in the military, and then I got out, and actually my father and I started our first company. It was a hardware company that evolved into a kind of hardware-software company, but embedded computing. I did that for quite a while, about a decade and that’s kind of how I cut my teeth kind of in tech and growing businesses. And I actually took a step back from that and decided I wanted to build furniture. So I did that for a while, started a furniture business. And then I was drawn back into tech a few years ago, and that’s, you know, kind of around the time where we came up with the idea for what’s become NetSpeek, and we got that company off the ground, launching it last year, and kind of here we are today, fully in the market.

What Is the History of NetSpeek?

We’ve developed a vertically integrated AI that deploys into those networks, and can observe the technologies, can control the technologies, and can work alongside human operators to essentially assume a lot of the kind of mundane and redundant Tier 1 and Tier 2 support activities. And so how we kind of came into that was in my previous experience, I was in a tangential industry, and we were aware that there were a lot of problems with people trying to manage those spaces. And so we started to try to build tools for those operators. We took a step back and realized we could actually build, in some sense, the network operator. So what we did is we started building software technology in a SaaS platform that could be deployed into those networks that was centered around this kind of superhuman AI intelligence that could monitor and manage all of those technologies kind of 365 days a year.

What Motivates You?

I’m not a kind of person that can ever be bored. I’m the kind of person that always wants to go and learn how things work and build things, and surround myself with like-minded people that want to do that. That’s really what’s behind my professional work, is wanting to just be in scenarios where you have people sitting around saying, let’s create something that just doesn’t exist and let’s figure out how to do that really intelligently. And in the context of business, let’s bring it to market and create a business out of that. What was really underneath all of that is just the desire and the motivation to, you know, keep learning, keep building, and just be excited around a lot of excited people doing the same thing.

What Challenges Have You Faced?

There’s different things, different challenges at different stages. Certainly, discipline is a big challenge when you’re doing something new, and you take some of that kind of creative energy and creative mindset, and you’re building things that don’t exist. It’s very easy to be pulled in a lot of different directions. And so being able to have that North Star and say, this is what we’re going after, and not be totally removed from the opportunity to pivot and move and adapt— of course you have to do that— but to still main, you know, develop and maintain that North Star and be disciplined enough to not chase the next exciting thing that comes, because there’s a lot of them. I mean, even just with our platform and product, we’ll bring it to a lot of customers, “hey, this is amazing, we want this, but can you also do this, or can you do that?” And say, well, maybe, but right now let’s just solve these problems at hand. And, you know, not just having the internal and personal discipline, but building an environment where the entire team stays disciplined, I think, is very challenging.