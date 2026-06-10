Trump Administration Announces Billions In Funding For Water Systems - Part II

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The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will distribute billions of dollars in grants for PFAS treatment infrastructure and to educate communities and water systems about how to make the most of these resources and position themselves for compliance with its new proposed PFAS regulations. These investments mark the latest in the Trump administration’s pattern of environmental federalism, limiting federal regulation and enforcement while emphasizing state and local government actions to manage environmental hazards like PFAS.

PFAS OUT Initiative

On April 14, 2026, EPA launched the PFAS OUT initiative. PFAS OUT will prioritize small, rural and disadvantaged water systems, but any water system can access initiative resources, including technical assistance through EPA's RealWaterTA. PFAS OUT is designed to help protect communities from PFAS exposure and position water systems for compliance with the new PFOA and PFOS MCLs.

Emerging Contaminants Grants

On May 19, 2026, EPA distributed Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities (EC-SDC) investments ranging from $9 to $77 million to states and territories. This funding – part of a pool exceeding $1 billion – is intended to assist communities, drinking water systems and private well owners with testing, planning and infrastructure projects to address PFAS and other emerging contaminants included on EPA's Contaminant Candidate Lists (e.g., manganese, perchlorate, 1,4‑dioxane). The May 19 grants included $20 million to Arizona, $77.3 million to California, $44.3 million to Colorado, $40.5 million to New York, $9.5 million to Washington, D.C and $20.7 million to Washington. Texas and several other states were not included in this tranche of grants.

Just over one week later, on May 28, 2026, EPA issued an additional $15.7 million in grants for specific Southern California PFAS treatment projects.

Additional Financing

EPA is investing $4 billion through the Drinking Water State Revolving Funds to address PFAS and emerging contaminants, and more than $6.5 billion in low-interest financing through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan program is available to address water system needs including PFAS. We’ve gathered links to the state Revolving Fund websites for Arizona, California, Colorado, New York, Texas and Washington for local water systems to learn more about opportunities in these states. Let us know if you have questions about how to access these funds or PFAS OUT resources.

In case you missed it, read Part I.

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