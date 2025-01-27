ARTICLE
27 January 2025

New Congress Expected To Zoom To Private Sector Investigations

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale logo
WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
In an article published in Bloomberg Law, Partners Alyssa DaCunha and Joel Green and Associate Kelley Kling discuss a potential era of investigative oversight priorities to come from...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Alyssa DaCunha,Joel Green, and Kelley E. Kling
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In an article published in Bloomberg Law, Partners Alyssa DaCunha and Joel Green and Associate Kelley Kling discuss a potential era of investigative oversight priorities to come from the Republican majority control of the 119th Congress.

Click here to continue reading . . .

Originally published by Bloomberg Law, on the 21st of January, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alyssa DaCunha
Alyssa DaCunha
Photo of Joel Green
Joel Green
Photo of Kelley E. Kling
Kelley E. Kling
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More