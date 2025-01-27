New Congress Expected To Zoom To Private Sector Investigations

In an article published in Bloomberg Law, Partners Alyssa DaCunha and Joel Green and Associate Kelley Kling discuss a potential era of investigative oversight priorities to come from the Republican majority control of the 119th Congress.

Originally published by Bloomberg Law, on the 21st of January, 2025.

