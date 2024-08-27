AI Across The PE Lifecycle (Video)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be an extremely powerful tool in the right hands, but it can also be a liability if used incorrectly.

Incorporating human expertise at every stage makes GenAI highly impactful for Private Equity (PE) due diligence. By strategically combining the latest, most advanced GenAI capabilities with expert-level analysis of the findings, AI models grow smarter, and our experts become more efficient. In our series AI across the PE lifecycle, our experts share how expert-driven AI can decrease the time and human power spent on due diligence analysis, increase accuracy while providing enhancements and fill in gaps like never before.

Insights from this series

Webinar: Strategies for Data Monetization in Private Equity with MIT CISR data expert, Dr. Barb Wixom

In today's knowledge economy, data isn't just valuable—it's currency. AlixPartners global leaders in AI and private equity talk to MIT CISR data monetization expert, Dr. Barb Wixom, on how PE firms can unlock the value from data to drive greater returns.

