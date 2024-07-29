UK M&A Transactions: Key Considerations For US Buyers

The article provides guidance for US buyers considering mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions in the UK Despite a global slowdown in M&A, US buyers remain interested in the UK market due to available capital, expansion strategies and favorable currency exchange rates. The UK is seen as a stable investment environment amidst global economic challenges.

Key considerations for US buyers include:

Regulatory Considerations. US buyers must be aware of necessary regulatory clearances, such as the UK's National Security and Investment Act, which requires government clearance for transactions in certain sectors.

Purchase Price Adjustments. UK deals may use a "locked box" approach where the purchase price is fixed at an early stage without post-closing adjustments, unlike the typical US approach with working capital adjustments.

Due Diligence and Risk Allocation. Buyers should conduct thorough due diligence to understand the target company and allocate risks through warranties, representations, and indemnities in the acquisition agreement.

Warranties vs. Representations. The UK distinguishes between warranties and representations, with the latter potentially leading to non-contractual claims, which US sellers usually do not provide.

Disclosures. The US and UK differ in how disclosures are made to qualify warranties and representations, with the UK allowing broader general disclosures.

Buyer's Knowledge. US buyers may include pro-sandbagging clauses to claim for known breaches, while the UK commonly negotiates anti-sandbagging clauses.

Indemnities for Breach of Warranty. The UK typically limits indemnities to specific risks identified during due diligence, unlike the US where indemnities are also used for general breaches of warranty.

Restrictive Covenants. The US may enforce longer restrictive covenants than the UK, with enforceability varying by jurisdiction.

The article concludes that while there are similarities between US and UK M&A practices, understanding the differences is crucial for successful transactions.

