ARTICLE
23 October 2025

Case Study: Preparing A Clean Energy Installation Company For Future Transactions

MG
MGO CPA LLP

Contributor

As a global team of more than 500 financial service professionals, we stand ready to serve you through assurance, tax, consulting, outsourcing, and private client services where and when you need us.
A commercial installer of renewable energy products turned to MGO first for tax support, then for assurance services to prepare for potential acquisition.

Background

A clean energy installation company, specializing in large-scale projects for hospitals and other institutional buildings, initially engaged MGO for tax compliance and planning. Over time, leadership recognized the need for additional financial reporting capabilities as they explored potential buyer interest.

Challenge

The company had no certified financial statements to provide to prospective buyers. Without reliable, third-party assurance, they risked delaying or losing deals. They needed a professional team to guide them through the process, educate them on requirements, and help them prepare documentation that could withstand buyer due diligence.

Approach

MGO began with tax compliance, owner/shareholder returns, and year-end planning. When acquisition discussions began, we brought in our assurance team to:

  • Conduct a review engagement to provide credible financial statements
  • Advise leadership on transaction-related reporting requirements
  • Educate the team on the assurance process and expected buyer needs

This collaborative approach created seamless coordination between tax and assurance functions, keeping the client's transaction readiness on track.

Value to Client

By combining tax and assurance services, MGO helped the company strengthen its financial credibility and position itself for a potential sale. The leadership team gained confidence knowing they had the necessary documentation in place and a trusted advisor to guide them through the process.

Making Tax and Assurance Work Seamlessly for You

Coordinating tax and assurance services can save you time, reduce stress, and improve the accuracy of your financial reporting. MGO's professionals work together as one team to streamline your compliance needs, identify opportunities, and provide insights that support better decision-making.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

