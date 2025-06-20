ARTICLE
20 June 2025

Poised For The Turn: Why Tech Diligence Is Critical In The Next Wave Of PE Deals

R
Riveron

Contributor

Riveron logo

Founded in 2006, Riveron professionals simplify and solve complex business problems. We partner with CFOs, private equity firms, and other stakeholders to maximize outcomes.

Riveron teams bring industry perspective and a full suite of solutions focused on the office of the CFO, M&A, and distress.

In 2023, the company was acquired by affiliates of Kohlberg & Company from H.I.G. Capital – which is continuing its partnership with Riveron through a minority investment. Riveron has 18 global offices.

Explore Firm Details
Through our Viewpoints series, Riveron experts share their opinions on current topics, business trends, and industry news.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Brent Fisher

Through our Viewpoints series, Riveron experts share their opinions on current topics, business trends, and industry news.

Bain's 2025 Midyear Private Equity Report uses the word "poised," indicating the private equity sector is poised for more of the same, for continued slowdown, or perhaps for a return to deal-making. When the deals do return, it may be a tide. That means PE firms must be ready to compete and be prepared for the tide.

In working regularly with private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, I found the report's comments on the technology diligence plan align exactly with what I am seeing. In today's environment, private equity firms need to excel not only at creative deal-making and value creation but also at rapid and integrated due diligence. Speed matters — and that speed must extend across commercial, operational, and now, critically, technology diligence.

The technology stack you are building upon is more important than ever in determining whether deals ultimately succeed. What you inherit with the asset on the technology stack must be deeply considered in the deal economics and post-close accelerated plan.

This is especially true for buy-and-build strategies, which have dominated the investment strategy for the past decade. Without a strong, scalable, and resilient technology foundation, the value-creation thesis falls apart.

1639768a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brent Fisher
Brent Fisher
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More