CLP Changes And What They Mean For Commercial Operations — A Conversation With Karin Baron And Lioba Oerter (Podcast)

This week I had the pleasure of speaking with Lioba Oerter, Director of Expert Services, 3E Expert Service Processing Centre (ESPC), and Karin F. Baron, Director of Hazard Communication and International Registration Strategy at B&C and our consulting affiliate, The Acta Group, about the significant changes to product classification, labeling, and packaging (CLP) in the European Union (EU). Lioba and I shared a podium recently and found we also have a shared belief that these forthcoming CLP changes will have a profound commercial impact on product classification, labeling, and packaging globally and that with everything going on in the world these days, this impact may be a bit underappreciated. Karin and I spoke about these matters last year, and I welcomed an opportunity to consider them again with Karin and Lioba in light of the new CLP developments as of December 2024. Karin, Lioba, and I discuss the CLP changes, including those recently made, why they came to be, what they mean for commercial operations, and conclude with some tips on staying ahead of this coming storm.

