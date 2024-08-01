Legal Tips And Tricks For Your MNDA (Mutual NDA)

What is an MDNA?

A mutual non-disclosure agreement (MNDA), or bilateral NDA, is an arrangement entered into by two parties where both are bound by confidentiality rules as set out in the terms of the agreement.

Typically this would prevent either party from disclosing or revealing any of the details, methods, ideas, or creative work involved in the discussion between the two parties.

MNDAs would normally be used for business discussions where the two parties do not know or inherently trust each other and revealing information could be damaging to either party.

MNDAs would often cover commercially sensitive information that would ideally not be revealed to either the public or an organization's competitors.

When Should an MNDA be Used?

A mutual non-disclosure agreement can be used for any business discussion or meeting where the details of which need to remain private. This could be during an acquisition, merger, or joint venture.

Mutual non-disclosure agreements are useful for new ideas or creations. This could be an invention that is being brought to market, a secret recipe within a food product that is not public knowledge, or the development of a new piece of software, video game, or work of fiction.

MNDAs are most useful and applicable when both parties are contributing information to the discussion which would need to remain secret.

For example, if two authors were working on a collaborative project such as writing a book, they may enter into a mutual non-disclosure agreement to prevent details from being leaked to the public or rival publishers such as plotlines, characters, and settings for the narrative.

What is the Difference Between an NDA and MNDA?

A non-disclosure agreement (NDA)is a general term covering agreements to maintain confidentiality of certain information, and typically NDAs are one-way, meaning one party is the discloser and the other is the recipient. A mutual non-disclosure agreement (MNDA) is an NDA with reciprocity; either party may disclose information to the other.

Using a Mutual Non-disclosure Agreement With International Partners—Whose Laws Apply?

There can be an added complication when entering into a mutual non-disclosure agreement with parties from overseas countries with different laws and legal proceedings.

For example, whose laws would apply when the agreement is made between a UK company and an organization based in the US or Australia? Companies insist on or negotiate to have the MNDA set out under the laws of their country of origin, wherever this may be.

Typically, as part of the agreement, both parties would agree on both the governing law and jurisdiction in which any matters would be settled.

The governing law simply means which country's laws would be used for the agreement. The jurisdiction is where the case will be heard in case of a dispute, or which courts would be used.

It should be noted that the governing law and jurisdiction would not necessarily be in the same place and tied to the same country.

For example, it may be agreed upon as part of the terms of the mutual NDA that the agreement would use UK law as the governing law, but in the case of a dispute, this may be heard in US courts.

This would mean US courts having the jurisdiction for the MNDA but working under UK law as the framework for the agreement.

How To Set Up a Mutual NDA | Top Tips for Creating a Mutual Non-disclosure Agreement

There are several important considerations when setting out a mutual non-disclosure agreement between yourself and another party. When entering into an MNDA you should always do the following

Clearly describe which information needs to remain confidential Define the purpose of the information sharing between the two parties Assign a duration for the mutual NDA Define possible consequences for any breach of the mutual NDA Keep records of the information that is disclosed, who it came from, and its purpose Control access to confidential information so that only relevant individuals who need to know the details to carry out their role would be given the information Check the mutual NDA is being complied with at regular intervals Include a mechanism for the termination of the mutual NDA if necessary, with return or destruction of the information Use technology to your advantage Seek professional advice from experts in business law to ensure that the mutual NDA is watertight and best serves the interests of your organization

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.