Reflections From ICSC Whistler 2025: Insights Into The Future Of Retail And Shopping Centers

What does the future of retail look like? Against one of Canada's most stunning backdrops, the ICSC Whistler 2025 conference brought together global professionals in retail and real estate to explore the biggest challenges and innovations shaping shopping centers and marketplaces today.

Arcadis was both an exhibitor and sponsor of this event. We had a team from across North America in attendance, including architects, engineers, and urban planners who were all focused on shaping the future of retail.

What we discussed: key themes and industry insights

The evolution of shopping centers

Many discussions at ICSC Whistler 2025 focused on how retail spaces are evolving. These conversations focused on the need for more experiential shopping environments and reimagining retail spaces as hubs for social interaction rather than just places for shopping.

Power of creating consumer connections

One of the standout moments at ICSC was hearing from keynote speaker Darryl "DMC" McDaniels of Run-D.M.C., who emphasized the power of brand advocacy, storytelling, and cultural influence in shaping consumer behavior. His insights reinforced the idea that retail is no longer just about selling products—it's about creating meaningful connections with consumers.

Technology and innovation in retail

ICSC also spotlighted the role of advanced technologies in retail's transformation. Discussions covered AI-powered personalization, smart building solutions, and mixed-use, community-centric retail spaces. These environments must be flexible, data-driven, and designed for experience to stay competitive.

What we're taking away: strategies for the future

When talking about the future of retail, ICSC provided valuable insights into how businesses can adapt, evolve, and remain competitive in a rapidly changing market. Key takeaways included:

Importance of maximizing retail assets – As new developable land becomes scarce and existing land values increase, it's essential to assess whether your existing retail spaces represent the lands highest and best use, particularly in urban formats. The rise of new urban formats – Brands are experimenting with new urban-friendly designs, such as walk-up windows and parking-free locations to better align with evolving consumer behaviors. Expansion into secondary markets – Some brands, particularly in the Food and Beverage and Hospitality sectors, are expanding aggressively, moving into smaller cities and creating new opportunities.

How we can support: Arcadis and the future of retail

At Arcadis, we're already working with retailers and developers to create sustainable, future-ready solutions that align with these industry shifts. Our focus includes:

Retail redevelopment and optimization

Mall redevelopments in primary and secondary cities – Transforming underutilized retail properties into mixed-use destinations that incorporate residential, entertainment, health and wellness, and dining options to create dynamic, community-driven spaces.

Reimagining store formats – Many retailers are refreshing their brand identities, requiring interior and experiential design solutions that align with the growing demand for lifestyle-driven retail experiences.

Maximizing retail assets – As land value increases, we help clients assess whether their retail properties represent the highest and best use, identifying opportunities for urban-design and adaptive reuse.

Supporting international retail expansion

Leveraging our global expertise – Through our international network, we're connecting retailers with new opportunities and relationships to support their growth.

Understanding the cultural DNA of retail destinations – We help brands adapt to behaviors and consumer preferences, ensuring their offerings align with local values and economic conditions.

