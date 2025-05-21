ARTICLE
21 May 2025

One Minute Matters [Video]: Are Data Centers Overlooking The Legal Risks Of Liquid Cooling? (With Rick Darke)

Dykema

Contributor

As data centers race to support AI and high-performance computing, liquid cooling is emerging as an essential technology that makes these centers more powerful and efficient...
Richard P. Darke

As data centers race to support AI and high-performance computing, liquid cooling is emerging as an essential technology that makes these centers more powerful and efficient—but also more complex.

But what legal risks come with this shift in infrastructure? Rick Darke lays out three key considerations for data center operators and construction teams looking to protect their business, from contract terms to compliance and risk management.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Richard P. Darke
