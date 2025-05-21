One Minute Matters [Video]: Are Data Centers Overlooking The Legal Risks Of Liquid Cooling? (With Rick Darke)

As data centers race to support AI and high-performance computing, liquid cooling is emerging as an essential technology that makes these centers more powerful and efficient—but also more complex.
But what legal risks come with this shift in infrastructure? Rick Darke lays out three key considerations for data center operators and construction teams looking to protect their business, from contract terms to compliance and risk management.
