7 Strategies For A Timely Financial Close

Construction companies often struggle with long financial closes due to the unique challenges and complexities of the industry. This article dives into the major issues causing delays and offers strategies to avoid a long financial close and ensure timely financial reporting.

The Major Issues

One major issue is the multifaceted nature of construction projects, which involve numerous stakeholders, phases, and moving parts. Each project requires meticulous tracking of expenses, revenue, labor, and materials, making the accounting process labor-intensive and prone to delays.

Job costing is another significant factor. Accurate job costing necessitates detailed tracking of all costs associated with each project. This can be a time-consuming process, especially when managing multiple projects simultaneously. Additionally, cost allocation discrepancies or tracking errors can lead to extended reconciliation periods, further delaying the close.

Revenue recognition is complex in the construction industry, depending on whether the percentage-of-completion or completed-contract method is used. Determining the appropriate revenue to recognize requires precise calculations and thorough review, which can be time-consuming and often result in delays.

Construction companies also deal with substantial subcontractor and vendor transactions. Managing and reconciling these transactions involves ensuring all invoices are received, verified, and recorded accurately. This often requires timely approval of costs incurred by project managers. Delays in receiving invoices or resolving discrepancies can significantly slow down the financial close process and possibly delay recognizing revenue when the percentage-of-completion method is used.

Moreover, construction projects often span long durations, making it challenging to track and allocate costs over extended periods accurately. This long project timeline requires continuous monitoring and adjustments, further complicating the financial close.

The reliance on manual processes and outdated financial systems is another critical issue. Many construction companies still use spreadsheets and manual data entry, which are prone to errors and inefficiencies. Without integrated and automated financial systems, the close process becomes tedious and time-consuming.

Lastly, inexperienced financial personnel without industry-specific knowledge cause errors and extended close times. Financial professionals in the construction industry need a deep understanding of construction accounting principles and practices.

All these factors combined contribute to long financial closes, preventing construction companies from producing timely and accurate financial information.

7 Strategies for a Timely Financial Close & Reporting

Standardized Processes: Establish and document standardized processes for all financial activities. This includes clear protocols for data entry, reconciliation, and review to ensure consistency and accuracy across all projects. Integrated Software Solutions: Invest in integrated construction accounting software that automates data collection, job costing, and financial reporting. Automated systems reduce manual data-entry errors and speed up the reconciliation process. Regular Reconciliations: Perform reconciliations regularly throughout the month instead of waiting until the end. This includes reconciling vendor statements and intercompany transactions frequently to identify and resolve discrepancies early. Training & Development: Train staff on accounting best practices and the use of financial software. Ensure the team is knowledgeable about industry-specific accounting standards and procedures. Effective Communication: Foster clear communication channels between project managers, accounting staff, and subcontractors. Timely and accurate information exchange is crucial. Detailed Close Checklist: Develop a comprehensive checklist outlining all tasks required for the financial close, assign responsibilities, and set deadlines. This ensures all tasks are tracked and completed systematically. Continuous Improvement: Review and refine the close process regularly. Identify bottlenecks and implement process improvements based on feedback from each closing cycle.

By adopting these strategies, construction companies can streamline their financial close process, ensuring timely and accurate financial reporting.

