We are pleased to share the attached 50-state surveys prepared by Lewis Brisbois’ Child Victims Act/Human Trafficking & Assault Practice.

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We are pleased to share the attached 50-state surveys prepared by Lewis Brisbois’ Child Victims Act/Human Trafficking & Assault Practice. The surveys, “Civil Restitution for Human Sex Trafficking” and “Statute of Limitations for Child Sexual Abuse and Charitable Immunity Defenses,” provide a comprehensive overview of state laws addressing civil remedies for human sex trafficking under state codifications of the William Wilberforce Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act of 2008, as well as statutes of limitations and charitable immunity defenses applicable to child sexual abuse claims.

These resources were developed to serve as practical, 2026 reference tools that can assist you in evaluating legal issues and managing risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.