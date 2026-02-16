ARTICLE
16 February 2026

One Minute Matters [Video]: Shutdown Watch (With Bel Martin) II

Will Michigan pass a budget before the October 1 deadline? A new deal announced last night says yes!
Bel Martin
Will Michigan pass a budget before the October 1 deadline? A new deal announced last night says yes!

Leaders in Lansing have reached a bipartisan budget agreement that promises nearly $2 billion for roads, tax cuts for working families, and new transparency measures.

Bel Martin covers the key takeaways from Governor Whitmer's, Speaker Hall's, and Leader Brinks' announcements and what happens next.

Originally published 26 September 2025

