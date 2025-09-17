ARTICLE
17 September 2025

Ousted Democratic NCUA Board Members Have No Protection From Firing, Trump Administration Argues

BS
Ballard Spahr LLP

Contributor

Ballard Spahr LLP logo
Ballard Spahr LLP—an Am Law 100 law firm with more than 750 lawyers in 18 U.S. offices—serves clients across industries in litigation, transactions, and regulatory compliance. A strategic legal partner to clients, Ballard goes beyond to deliver actionable, forward-thinking counsel and advocacy powered by deep industry experience and an understanding of each client’s specific business goals. Our culture is defined by an entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative environment, and top-down focus on service, efficiency, and results.
Explore Firm Details
President Trump had the right to fire two Democratic NCUA board members because federal law affords them no protection from being ousted...
United States Government, Public Sector
Ballard Spahr LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

President Trump had the right to fire two Democratic NCUA board members because federal law affords them no protection from being ousted, the administration argued in federal court.

"Because Congress has not enacted any statutory restrictions on the President's authority to remove NCUA Board Members, they are removable at will," the administration said in a brief filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

Judge Amir H. Ali, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia held that Harper and Otsuka could only be removed for cause and that Trump had fired them illegally.

Because no stay had been issued by the time of a July meeting, the two participated in that meeting.

After that meeting, the Appeals Court issued a stay, removing Harper and Otsuka from the board while the appeals court considers the case.

The administration contended that Judge Ali erred in adopting an "overbroad" reading of Humphrey's Executor, a 1935 case that afforded FTC commissioners protection from firing at will, arguing that the NCUA wields much more executive power than the 1935 FTC did.

Judge Ali also held that the NCUA must have absolute freedom from executive interference because it is charged with regulating financial institutions. In responding, the administration noted that the Treasury Secretary and the Comptroller of the Currency are removable at will and also have significant responsibilities overseeing financial institutions.

The administration also said that in the past, when principal officers have challenged their removal from office, they have sought legal remedies such as back pay, not reinstatement.

Finally, the administration said that if the government prevails after a review, any actions taken by the NCUA with the plaintiffs as reinstated board members will be called into question, "upsetting expectations and risking placing regulated parties in a whipsaw."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ballard Spahr LLP
Ballard Spahr LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More