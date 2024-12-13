Investor-State Arbitration 2025 - The Rise Of Climate Change-Related And Environmental Provisions In Investment Treaties

1. Introduction

Climate action and environmental protection have come increasingly to the forefront of recent reforms in the field of international investment agreements (IIAs), which contain substantive protection standards for foreign investors and investments, often combined with access to investor-State dispute settlement (ISDS).

Recognising the urgency of addressing climate change, States are taking steps to align their investment protection policies with their obligations under the Paris Agreement – the principal convention on climate action, which entered into force in November 2016. States are increasingly committing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning to renewable energy sources and implementing environmental regulations. Climate action often involves policies and regulations that may limit activities with high carbon emissions. Meanwhile, the States' obligations under IIAs offer foreign investors certain rights, including protection against expropriation without fair compensation, and other measures.

The tension arises because actions taken to fulfil States' climate change commitments may impact foreign investments in a number of ways. Climate-related regulations, such as emissions caps or bans on specific activities, may affect the profitability of foreign investments in sectors like fossil fuels or heavy industry. Foreign investors may claim that climate-related regulations are tantamount to indirect expropriation, potentially leading to disputes under investment protection agreements. Investments in carbon-intensive industries may face devaluation or stranded assets as States transition to cleaner energy sources and sustainable practices.

In response to the threat of investment claims on States' right to take measures to combat climate change and to protect the environment, a number of States have concluded investment treaties that expressly acknowledge this right and include other provisions relating to climate change and environmental protection. These efforts have taken place within the broader endeavours by States "to strike a right balance between economic regulation and openness towards foreign investment, between the rights and obligations of the host states and the investors".1

The present chapter reviews key innovative substantive provisions introduced in recent IIAs by States to improve the likelihood that their investment promotion goals align with their climate action policies and environmental laws (Section 2) and available enforcement mechanisms under those IIAs in relation to these climate change and environmental obligations (Section 3).

2. IIA Provisions Relating to Climate Action and Environmental Protection2

The inclusion of climate action and environmental protection provisions in IIAs is gradually increasing.3 One recent study that analysed 123 IIAs from 2016 to 2021, mostly BITs and a number of other free trade agreements and economic partnership agreements with investment provisions, concluded that "only 11 IIAs have no environmental provisions, while the rest 112 IIAs have environmental provisions of different types and degrees".4 There are various ways in which States have sought to align their objectives in order to attract foreign investment and to promote environmental protection and curb climate change.

a) Inclusion of substantive provisions directly related to climate action

A recent study by UNCTAD points out that provisions directly related to climate action are occasional, and include: preambular clauses pertaining to climate action, such as those found in the 2020 Turkey-United Kingdom FTA and 2020 EU-United Kingdom Trade and Cooperation Agreement; provisions directly related to climate action, such as those found in the 2021 Australia-United Kingdom FTA and 2020 Moldova-United Kingdom Trade and Cooperation Agreement; procedures for compliance and implementation of climate action; and climate action as a general exception.5

A few new-generation IIAs include specific procedures and mechanisms to implement States' climate action policies through inter-State cooperation. For instance, the 2020 Moldova-United Kingdom Trade and Cooperation Agreement provides that: "The Parties may develop and strengthen their cooperation to combat climate change. Cooperation shall be conducted considering the interests of the Parties on the basis of equality and mutual benefit and taking into account the interdependence existing between bilateral and multilateral commitments in this field."6

b) Inclusion of substantive provisions related to environmental protection

States have also included provisions on: the right to regulate; environmental protection and sustainable development; the promotion and facilitation of sustainable investment; requirements for environmental impact assessments and the maintenance of an environmental management system; and corporate social responsibility.

For example, the 2016 Nigeria-Morocco BIT includes a dedicated article on the right to regulate, establishing that "the Host State has the right to take regulatory or other measures to ensure that development in its territory is consistent with the goals and principles of sustainable development, and with other legitimate social and economic policy objectives".7 The article further provides that "a Host State's pursuit of its rights to regulate shall be understood as embodied within a balance of the rights and obligations of Investors and Investments and Host States",8 and "for greater certainty, non-discriminatory measures taken by a State Party to comply with its international obligations under other treaties shall not constitute a breach of this Agreement".9

Other IIAs expressly exclude non-discriminatory environmental regulatory actions from substantive treaty protections. The Hong-Kong, China SAR-ASEAN Investment Agreement (2017), for example, establishes that "[n]on-discriminatory regulatory actions by a Party that are designed and applied to achieve legitimate public welfare objectives, such as the protection of public health, safety, and the environment, do not constitute expropriation of the type referred to in subparagraph 2 (b)".10

Similarly, the 2018 Singapore-Rwanda BIT establishes that: "Non-discriminatory regulatory actions by a Party that are designed and applied to protect legitimate public welfare objectives, such as public health, safety and the environment, do not constitute indirect expropriations."11

In another example, the 2019 Hungary-Cape Verde BIT not only expressly protects the contracting States' right to regulate through measures to protect the environment, but also protects their right to modify their laws, even where such changes may frustrate an investor's expectations.12

Finally, some treaties incorporate provisions specifically dedicated to sustainable development.13

c) Inclusion of provisions strengthening investor obligations for the protection of the environment

Some recent provisions concern investors' obligations in relation to environmental protection. For example, the 2016 Nigeria-Morocco BIT imposes certain obligations directly on investors: "Investors or the investment shall comply with environmental assessment screening and assessment processes applicable to their proposed investments prior to their establishment, as required by the laws of the host state for such an investment or the laws of the home state for such an investment, whichever is more rigorous in relation to the investment in question."14 In addition, its Article 18 imposes related post-establishment obligations: "[I]nvestments shall, in keeping with good practice requirements relating to the size and nature of the investment, maintain an environmental management system [...]." 15

The Congo-Rwanda BIT likewise imposes direct obligations on the investors, stating that "[i]nvestors and their Investments must protect the environment during their operations and when their operations cause environmental damage; take reasonable steps to restore the environment to the extent possible; and ensure that victims of environmental damage are fairly compensated [...]".16

Other treaties include provisions that are fashioned as encouragement for investors to comply with certain obligations. For instance, Article 14 of the 2016 Canada-Mongolia BIT provides that "[e]ach Party should encourage enterprises operating within its territory or subject to its jurisdiction to voluntarily incorporate internationally recognized standards of corporate social responsibility in their practices and internal policies, such as statements of principle that have been endorsed or are supported by the Parties. These principles address issues such as labour, the environment, human rights, community relations and anti-corruption [...]".17

Given the urgency of climate action and environmental protection, States should also consider requiring climate change assessments in their IIAs as well. Understanding the climate change risks on a project at the onset can enable States and investors to appropriately allocate risks when negotiating their contracts and avoid possible disputes concerning the respective burdens of the parties for damage caused by the effects of climate change.

3. Enforcement of Climate Change and Environmental Protection Through ISDS

While recent treaty provisions demonstrate States' willingness to include provisions relating to climate action and environmental protection, the question of their enforcement varies significantly.

Generally, IIAs can encourage investors to comply with their environmental obligations in a number of ways. One is to expressly limit the protections of the investment treaties to those investors that comply with their environmental obligations. Provisions of this nature would facilitate a State's challenge of jurisdiction of an arbitral tribunal to hear claims instituted by investors that violate their environmental obligations. In Cortec Mining v. Kenya, Kenya successfully argued that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction because of the claimant's failure to obtain an environmental impact assessment and fulfil other environmental obligations required for its operations.18

There are treaties that make it possible for States to raise counterclaims for investors' breaches of their obligations, which can include specific undertakings in relation to environmental protection or applicable national law provisions that contain environmental obligations.

Relatedly, IIAs could also require investment tribunals to take into consideration an investor's lack of compliance with its environmental obligations in assessing any compensation that might be owed to the investor for a State's violation of its treaty obligations. For example, the India Model BIT directs tribunals to reduce damages to reflect "mitigating factors", which can include "any unremedied harm or damage that the investor has caused to the environment or local community or other relevant considerations regarding the need to balance public interest and the interests of the investor".

Notably, some of the recent treaties that contain specific obligations for investors to comply with certain environmental obligations, including the Morocco-Nigeria BIT and Congo-Rwanda BIT mentioned above, provide that violations committed by investors are subject to the jurisdiction of the host State's local courts.19 The 2021 Congo-Rwanda BIT provides that disputes concerning an investor's breach of its obligation may be submitted to an arbitral tribunal under certain conditions.20

a) Possibility to raise jurisdictional objections

Some of the treaties with environmental protection provisions allow the State to challenge jurisdiction of an arbitral tribunal to hear claims instituted by investors that violate their environmental obligations. For example, the Iran-Slovakia BIT provides that the "[t]he investment is made and maintained in accordance with the laws of the Host State and in good faith"21 and that "an investor may not submit a claim under this Agreement where the investor or the investment has violated the Host State law [...]".22

b) Possibility to raise counterclaims

Few IAAs contain provisions expressly allowing the State to raise a claim against an investor. Nevertheless, some instruments do offer the possibility to bring a claim against an investor. For example, the 2016 Iran-Slovakia BIT mentioned above provides explicitly that:

"The respondent may assert as a defense, counterclaim, right of set off or other similar claim that the claimant has not fulfilled its obligations under this Agreement to comply with the Host State law or that it has not taken all reasonable steps to mitigate possible damages. For avoidance of any doubt, if the tribunal does not dismiss the claim under paragraph 2 above, it shall take such violations into account when assessing the claim if raised as a defense, counterclaim, right of set off or other similar claim by the respondent."23

The 2018 Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP),24 the 2016 Iran-Slovakia BIT25 and the Investment Agreement adopted by the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA),26 for example, all explicitly establish a respondent State's right to assert counterclaims. However, express reference to counterclaims is not necessary if the definition of disputes subject to arbitration is otherwise broad enough to encompass them.

c) States' defence based on the right to regulate

As mentioned above, the right to regulate in the interest of climate change has also been included by the States explicitly in some of the treaties. This provision will be critical to allowing the States to enact measures to meet their commitments under the Paris Agreement to lower greenhouse gas emissions, among other things. For example, the US-Oman Free Trade Agreement (FTA) includes the following provision within its chapter on investment:

"Nothing in this Chapter shall be construed to prevent a Party from adopting, maintaining, or enforcing any measure otherwise consistent with this Chapter that it considers appropriate to ensure that investment activity in its territory is undertaken in a manner sensitive to environmental concerns."27

This express acknowledgment of the States' right to regulate the environment informed the tribunal's decision in Al Tamini v. Oman concerning a claim that Oman's termination of mining agreements in response to wrongful environmental conduct violated the US-Oman FTA.28

Tribunals do not, however, consistently give significant weight to such provisions. In Infinito v. Costa Rica, the tribunal gave little consideration to such a provision in the Canada-Costa Rica BIT in deciding whether the respondent State had violated the BIT.29 In the tribunal's view, the provision merely acknowledged and reminded interpreters that contracting States' two objectives of environment and investment protection should "if possible, be reconciled so that they are mutually supportive and reinforcing", but "it did not exempt a respondent State from liability for breaches of the substantive protections granted by the BIT".30

In light of the differing interpretations of the import of provisions explicitly acknowledging the right to regulate, States have included and will likely continue to include explicit provisions to make clear the extent to which they wish to protect their right to regulate the environment.31

* * *

In summary, there have been significant advancements in climate action-related and environmental protection provisions in IIAs. It is likely that States will continue to incorporate innovative elements into their IIAs to mitigate the risk of ISDS challenges against their climate and environmental policies. These inventive provisions remain uncharted territory for arbitral tribunals, and the question of how these tribunals will interpret them remains open, especially given the considerable variation in how IIAs have been interpreted in environmental cases to date. In this context, States aiming to harmonise investment promotion with climate action and environmental concerns will have more reasons to negotiate treaties that leave little room for debate regarding the appropriate balance between these goals.

Footnotes

1. S. Sultana, "How Are Investment Tribunals Going to Interpret 'Environmental Provisions' under New Generation Investment Agreements? – Mapping the Changes in Recent Treaties from 2016 to 2021" (Sultana), Transnational Dispute Management, Vol. 20, Issue 5 (September 2023), pp 2–3.

2. This analysis draws from the earlier analysis also published in the ICLG by Tafadzwa Pasipanodya ("Environmental Considerations in Investment Arbitration Disputes and Treaties").

3. See Sultana, pp 5–6.

4. See Sultana, pp 3–4.

5. UNCTAD, The International Investment Treaty Regime and Climate Action, IIA Issues Note, International Investment Agreements, Issue 3 (September 2022), p. 8.

6. Strategic Partnership, Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and The Republic of Moldova (adopted on 24 December 2020), Chapter 17 Climate Action, Art. 83.

7. Reciprocal Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Nigeria-Morocco BIT) (adopted on 3 December 2016, awaits ratification by Nigeria), Art. 23, Right of State to Regulate.

8. Nigeria-Morocco BIT (2016), Art. 23, Right of State to Regulate.

9. Ibid.

10. Agreement on Investment among the Governments of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and the Member States of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (adopted on 12 November 2017, entered into force 17 June 2019), Annex 2.4.

11. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Singapore and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda on the Promotion and Protection of Investments (adopted on 14 June 2018, entered into force on 16 October 2020), Annex I.

12. Agreement between the Government of Hungary and the Government of the Republic of Cabo Verde for the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments (adopted on 28 March 2019, entered into force on 2 May 2020), Art. 3, Investment and regulatory measures.

13. Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union and its Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Kazakhstan, of the other part (adopted on 21 December 2015, entered into force on 1 March 2020), Art. 154, Trade and investment promoting sustainable development.

14. Nigeria-Morocco BIT (2016), Art. 14, Impact Assessment.

15. Nigeria-Morocco BIT (2016), Art. 18, Post-Establishment Obligations.

16. Agreement between the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda on the Promotion and Protection of Investments (Congo-Rwanda BIT) (adopted on 26 June 2021), Art. 15, Protection of the Environment and Use of Natural Resources.

17. Agreement between Canada and Mongolia for the Promotion and Protection of Investments (Canada-Mongolia BIT) (adopted on 8 September 2016, entered into force on 24 February 2017), Art. 14, Corporate Social Responsibility.

18. Cortec Mining Kenya Limited, Cortec (Pty) Limited and Stirling Capital Limited v. Republic of Kenya, ICSID Case No. ARB/15/29, Award, 22 October 2018, para. 365.

19. Nigeria-Morocco BIT (2016), Art. 20, Investor Liability; Congo-Rwanda BIT (2021), Art. 19, Liability of the Investor.

20. Congo-Rwanda BIT (2021), Art. 20, Consequences of Violation of Investor Obligations.

21. Iran-Slovakia BIT (2017), Art. 1, Definitions.

22. Iran-Slovakia BIT (2017), Art. 14, General provisions. See also the Bilateral Investment Treaty between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of India (adopted on 14 June 2019), Art. 13.4, Scope and Definitions.

23. Iran-Slovakia BIT (2017), Art. 14, General Provisions. See also the Agreement for the Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investments between the Argentine Republic and the United Arab Emirates (adopted on 16 April 2018), Art. 28, and Congo-Rwanda BIT (2021), Art. 19, Responsibilities of Investor.

24. Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) (adopted on 8 March 2018 and entered into force 30 December 2019), Art. 9.18.2, Consultation and Negotiation.

25. Iran-Slovakia BIT (2017).

26. Investment Agreement for the COMESA Common Investment Area, adopted 23 May 2007, Art. 28.9, Investor-State Disputes.

27. Agreement between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman on the Establishment of a Free Trade Area (adopted on 19 January 2006, entered into force on 1 January 2009), Art. 10.10.

28. Adel A Hamadi Al Tamimi v. Sultanate of Oman, ICSID Case No. ARB/11/33, Award, 3 November 2015, para. 387 (emphasis in original).

29. Infinito Gold Ltd. v. Costa Rica, ICSID Case No. ARB/14/5, Award, 3 June 2021, paras 777–780.

30. Ibid.

31. See, e.g., Nigeria-Morocco BIT (2016).

