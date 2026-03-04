'Forever Chemicals' Hit The Slopes And Get Athletes Disqualified

In such a high-profile competition, it is only natural that participants would do anything to gain a competitive edge, with athletes going as far as injecting themselves with hyaluronic acid in order to fly further. For skiers and snowboarders, the difference between a place on the podium and a fourth-place finish can be a matter of hundredths of a second, and so minimizing friction between the ski or board and the snow is essential. Waxes containing ultralow-friction fluoropolymers and other per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or "forever chemicals," were developed and have been used for decades for this purpose. However, given the negative impact of certain PFAS on human health and the environment, the International Olympic Committee outlawed the use of ski and snowboard wax containing any PFAS for the 2026 Games, and the ban has already claimed its first casualties.

What Happened?

Japanese snowboarder Masaki Shiba was disqualified from the parallel giant slalom after his board tested positive for traces of PFAS. Two South Korean cross-country skiers, Lee Eui-jin and Han Da-som, met the same fate days later. All three athletes had their scores voided, not for doping, but for waxing.

Shiba, 39, who was likely competing in his final Olympics, expressed disbelief on social media, noting he had used the same board and wax at prior events without incident. The Korean Olympic Committee pointed to supplier mistakes to explain the use of the banned substances. Regardless of fault, the disqualifications stand.

Why the Ban?

PFAS are a family of fluorine-containing synthetic chemicals prized for their resistance to water, heat, stains, and decomposition. In ski wax, they help equipment glide faster through snow, especially wet snow. But these same properties make PFAS nearly indestructible in the environment, hence the "forever chemicals" moniker.

Exposure to certain PFAS has been linked to a number of adverse health effects, although the safety profiles of many PFAS remain unknown. Environmentally, researchers have found elevated PFAS concentrations in soil at ski resorts, on slopes after competitions, and even on Mount Everest, likely deposited by outdoor gear. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation banned PFAS containing wax in 2023, and the Olympics followed suit this year. Testing is performed using Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectroscopy, a technique that identifies the presence of organic molecules containing fluorine (which includes PFAS).

The Bigger Regulatory Picture

The Olympic ban reflects a broader global movement to restrict PFAS. In the United States, federal and state regulators have increasingly turned their attention to these chemicals across a wide range of industries — from food packaging to textiles to firefighting foam. Several states, including Vermont, Colorado, New Hampshire, New Mexico, and Minnesota, have enacted PFAS bans that specifically target ski wax.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.