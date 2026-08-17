Cannabis rescheduling has fundamentally altered the regulatory landscape for California operators, creating hidden risks in contracts drafted before April 2026. Supply agreements, licensing deals, and investment documents built around Schedule I assumptions may now contain critical gaps regarding DEA registration requirements, medical versus adult-use distinctions, and tax treatment under I.R.C. 280E.

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California Cannabis Contracts After Rescheduling: Why Your Contracts Need a Second Look

Rescheduling did not just change tax treatment and licensing options for cannabis operators. It also changed the assumptions baked into thousands of existing cannabis contracts. Supply agreements, licensing arrangements, and investment documents drafted before April 2026 were built around a world where cannabis was federally illegal in every respect. That world no longer exists for qualifying medical activity, and many of those older contracts were never written to handle the change.

This creates a quiet, but serious, risk. A contract that looked airtight eighteen months ago may now contain gaps, outdated assumptions, or ambiguous triggers that leave one party exposed. Before signing a new deal or relying on an old one, California operators should take a hard look at how rescheduling, DEA registration, and DCC license restructuring interact with their existing contracts.

Why legacy California cannabis contracts are suddenly at risk

Most cannabis agreements were negotiated under the premises that cannabis is a Schedule I substance. Representations, warranties, and compliance covenants were built around that reality, focused almost entirely on state-law compliance because federal legality was never on the table.

Rescheduling changes that baseline for qualifying medical activity, and DEA registration and DCC license restructuring add new categories of regulatory status that many contracts never anticipated. A supply agreement that only asks a counterparty to comply with "all applicable state cannabis laws" may be silent on whether that counterparty is DEA-registered, whether its license structure supports a medical channel, or whether its own upstream suppliers meet that same standard. The result is a contract that technically still applies, but no longer captures full risk exposure.

Supply agreements: where the biggest exposure is hiding

Supply agreements deserve close look, because they sit at the center of the medical versus adult-use distinction discussed in earlier posts on this blog; HERE and HERE.

Representations tied to old premises.

Many supply contracts include reps and warranties drafted narrowly around state-law compliance, without addressing DEA registration status at all. If a counterparty becomes DEA-registered, or fails to, the existing language may not say anything meaningful about that fact, leaving a gap exactly where the parties need protection.

Sourcing and counterparty registration.

If an operator's restructuring and Schedule III compliance depends on sourcing from suppliers with a distinct medical license structure or DEA registration, existing supply contracts should require and verify that status, not just assume it. Without a specific covenant and audit right, an operator has no reliable way to confirm that its supply chain actually supports the medical positioning it is relying on for tax or regulatory purposes.

Change-in-law and force majeure clauses.

Many agreements include change-in-law provisions that were drafted with vague, future hypotheticals in mind. Rescheduling is no longer hypothetical. Operators should review whether these clauses were written broadly enough to address rescheduling, new DEA rules, or DCC license restructuring, and whether triggering them now would produce the outcome the parties desire, such as renegotiation, termination, or price adjustment.

Licensing agreements: aligning contracts with DCC license restructuring

DCC's rules allowing license designation changes and A/M splits outside the renewal cycle creates new possibilities for operators, but they also create blind spots in existing licensing agreements, brand licensing deals, and management agreements.

Operators should ask a few direct questions about every active licensing contract:

Does the agreement assume a specific license type, such as adult-use only or a combined A/M structure, that may now change?

Does the agreement say who bears the cost, delay, or risk if one party decides to pursue a license conversion?

If the answers are unclear or silent, that silence is not neutral. It usually means the party with less leverage will absorb the cost of any future conversion dispute. Proactive amendments, even short ones, are far cheaper than resolving that ambiguity in litigation later.

Investment and M&A agreements: new risks and new opportunities

Deal documents deserve particular attention because they tend to rely heavily on defined terms and broad references to "applicable law."

Representations about regulatory status.

Purchase agreements, subscription agreements, and credit agreements often include representations about compliance with applicable law that were treated as boilerplate in a Schedule I world. Post-rescheduling, that phrase carries more weight. Diligence checklists should now expressly cover DEA registration status, supply-chain registration, and how a target company is positioning itself for I.R.C. 280E purposes.

Valuation and earnout provisions.

If 280E relief materially changes a company's effective tax rate for medical activity, historical financials used to calculate earnouts or purchase price adjustments may need a second look. Deals negotiated before rescheduling could produce disputes if one side argues the numbers should be recalculated to reflect the new tax reality, while the other side insists the original figures control.

Indemnification and escrow considerations.

Existing indemnification baskets and survival periods were built to cover a narrower set of known risks. New deals should include specific indemnities addressing DEA registration compliance, license conversion missteps, and supply-chain misrepresentations, rather than relying on generic compliance language to catch issues it was never designed to catch.

Common pitfalls to avoid with California cannabis contracts

Operators often make three mistakes when updating cannabis contracts. First, they rely on outdated template language without addressing what has actually changed since rescheduling. Second, they update contracts in isolation, without coordinating with parallel efforts around license restructuring or DEA registration, which creates inconsistencies between what the paperwork says and what the business is actually doing. Third, they assume counterparties will voluntarily disclose changes in their own registration or compliance status, when in reality that disclosure needs to be a contractual obligation, not a courtesy.

Action checklist

Add or strengthen DEA registration and supply-chain compliance covenants in supply agreements.

Review licensing agreements for silence on license conversion or A/M split scenarios, and amend where necessary.

Update M&A and investment diligence checklists and deal documents to reflect new tax and regulatory realities.

Treat contract review as part of the same strategy as DEA registration, license conversion, and 280E planning, not a separate project handled after the fact.

California Cannabis Contracts After Rescheduling: Why Your Contracts Need A Second Look

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.