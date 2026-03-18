The Week In Weed: March 13, 2026

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Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, Oklahoma's governor spoke out in favor of a medical marijuana ballot initiative. Florida will not see adult-use on the 2026 ballot. Pennsylvania's governor would very much like to see adult-use legalization in the state. And finally, we have an update on the jail from the final episode of Seinfeld.

OKLAHOMA

In the Sooner State, medical marijuana is legal, but adult-use is not. Governor Kevin Stitt (R) would like to change that. Medical cannabis has been legal for years, and has been largely unregulated. This has led to a "wild west" situation, giving rise to a new state nickname – Tokelahoma. The governor's solution is to recriminalize medical marijuana. Those in the industry are, understandably, very much opposed to this idea. The governor is now suggesting a ballot initiative to eliminate the industry. In Oklahoma, the legislature can vote to put measures on the ballot, which is what Stitt would like them to do. Legislators, even some in his own party, are unenthusiastic about that plan. Stay tuned!

FLORIDA

We've been following Florida's ballot question saga for a while now, most recently here. Well, it appears that one of our favorite soap operas has come to an end. The state's Supreme Court has declined Smart and Safe Florida's request to review state directives that the group claims prevented them from getting the necessary signatures to put the measure on the ballot. So at this point, it looks as if we'll all have to wait until 2028 for the next installment in this drama.

PENNSYLVANIA

Pennsylvania is an outlier on the East Coast, with no legal adult-use cannabis. The state's governor, Josh Shapiro (D) would very much like to change that.

AND FINALLY

Seinfeld's final episode back in 1998 found the main characters in jail. Fast forward almost 30 years, and that jail is now a dispensary.

Be well everyone – we'll see you next week.

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