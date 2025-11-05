ARTICLE
5 November 2025

The Week In Weed: October 31, 2025

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
Susan Ryan
Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, the Ohio legislature considers changes to their cannabis laws. We have an update on the Massachusetts ballot initiative. State Attorneys General share their thoughts on hemp. And finally, is there weed in the Halloween candy?

OHIO

The Ohio legislature has been busy making some changes to the state's cannabis laws. The House passed an amended version of a Senate bill last week. The bill would diverge significantly from the text of the 2023 ballot initiative that legalized cannabis. One of the most interesting provisions of this legislation is that possession of cannabis purchased outside the state would face criminal penalties. No other state has such a provision, and it's unclear exactly how that would be enforced. Rep. Brian Stewart, (R-Ashville) a major proponent of the bill, acknowledged that there is something in the bill for everyone to dislike, describing it as a "Venn diagram from hell."

MASSACHUSETTS

Cannabis has been legal in Massachusetts since 2016, and the state has had a retail market since 2018. Opponents of legal marijuana are currently gathering signatures for a ballot initiative to re-criminalize adult-use, while leaving medical cannabis in place. There have been reports of shady tactics in the signature-gathering, so if you're in Massachusetts, read carefully before you sign. Proponents of re-criminalizing say they're on track to get enough signatures, but this is still early days.

ATTORNEYS GENERAL LETTER

Attorneys General from 39 states and territories have signed on to an open letter asking Congress to close the federal hemp loophole. A federal law would save individual jurisdictions from having to construct their own legislation and would establish a national set of rules for all businesses to follow. On the other hand, Congress is not a model of speedy action right now, so it's perhaps best not to hold your breath waiting for new legislation.

AND FINALLY

It's Halloween, which means it's time for stories about the dangers of Halloween treats. In the 1970s, it was razor blades hidden in apples. Now, it's cannabis gummies given out as candy. Is there any truth to this? According to the Columbus Ohio police department and Central Ohio Poison Control, the answer is no. Basically, parents should check their kids' haul and throw out anything that looks suspicious, just like they did in the Disco Era.

Be well everyone – we'll see you next week.

Authors
Photo of Susan Ryan
Susan Ryan
