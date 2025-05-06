The Week In Weed: May 2, 2025

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, the Congressional Cannabis Caucus is hoping to lift the ban on cannabis research. A DC dispensary heard from the U.S. Attorney for DC. Cannabis lounges are coming to Maryland. Delaware makes some progress on its fingerprinting issue. And finally, exactly what kind of grass is in those Easter baskets?

FEDERAL LEGISLATION

The Congressional Cannabis Caucus is under new management, and one of its goals is to eliminate the ban on federal funding for cannabis research. Under current law, the Office of National Drug Control Policy is prohibited from spending any money on research into any Schedule I substance, including cannabis. The Caucus's new bill, the Evidence-Based Drug Policy Act, would remove such restrictions. As Caucus co-chair, Dina Titus (D-Nev.) said,

Statutory restrictions on what can be studied and a mandate to oppose any attempts to reschedule substances like cannabis make no sense.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Green Theory, a licensed cannabis dispensary located in upper Northwest DC (a posh area, for those of you from out of town) has received a letter from temporary U.S. Attorney for DC, Edward Martin. He indicates that he believes they are located within 1000 feet of several schools and reminds them that federal law enforcement can take action against cannabis businesses, even if they are in compliance with local laws. Why Green Theory has been singled out for attention is unclear at present; they are not the only dispensary within 1000 feet of a school.

MARYLAND

Meanwhile, next door in Maryland, Governor Wes Moore (D) has just signed a bill allowing cannabis consumption lounges in the state. But before you head out the door looking for a place to light up, know that smoking is prohibited. Edibles and beverages are fine, but no joints in these joints. Licenses are reserved for social equity applicants, and are limited to local jurisdictions that specifically approve them.

DELAWARE

Staying in the mid-Atlantic region, regular readers will recall that Delaware was having a difficulty in setting up its retail market. The FBI took a dim view of its rules around fingerprinting, necessitating a fix. Said fix has now been signed by Governor Matt Meyer (D), so movement towards sales can continue.

AND FINALLY

Many religious traditions have holidays in the early spring, and celebrations marking these holidays take many forms. Our religious freedoms allow us to fill our grocery carts with ham or with matzah! One thing you're not allowed to do? Fill plastic Easter eggs with weed and post clues to their location on Facebook. The Lufkin, Texas police department issued an arrest warrant for the owner of the Facebook page, after receiving a tip from a town resident.

Be well everyone; we'll see you next week.

