Pennsylvania Legislature Weighs Possibility Of Adding Recreational Cannabis To The Purview Of The Liquor Control Board

Pennsylvania state representatives Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny) and Rick Krajewski (D-Philadelphia) plan to propose a bill in the House of Representatives that would legalize recreational cannabis. Under their proposal, cannabis would be controlled by the state's Liquor Control Board, the name of which would be changed to the Liquor and Cannabis Control Board. Cannabis would be sold at existing state liquor stores; meanwhile, private businesses would be permitted in the industry in cultivation and consumption sites, similar to bars.

However, there has been debate about the merits of this state-run system for liquor sales, and Republican members of the state legislature have made efforts to privatize liquor sales in the past.

Proponents of the state-run system argue that this system provides stable jobs, including consistent benefits and reliable pensions, for over 5,000 Pennsylvanians, while also returning millions of dollars in profits to the state. Furthermore, this system gives the state more control to prevent underage liquor sales.

Opponents of this system argue that Pennsylvanians should have more freedom over decisions regarding liquor sales. They also hypothesize that privatizing liquor sales would allow more stores to arise and more sales to occur, which would increase tax revenue for the state. For example, less than three years after Washington State privatized liquor sales, the number of liquor stores increased by approximately 327%, and the industry's revenue collections increased by approximately 18%.

Despite this debate, Pennsylvania's state-run system for liquor sales has remained in place. However, a state-run system for cannabis dispensaries may run into a separate issue: the potential conflict with federal law. Cannabis remains a controlled substance under Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, and Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code disallows all tax deductions or credits for amounts paid or incurred in carrying on trade or business that consists of "illegally trafficking" a Schedule I controlled substance. As recently as June 2024, the IRS has issued reminders that this section applies to businesses selling marijuana, even if they operate in states which have legalized the sale of cannabis. It remains to be seen whether state-run dispensaries would be subject to this same provision.

Representatives Frankel and Krajewski's bill would also provide for the possibility of expungement for people charged with cannabis-related crimes, invest revenue into communities impacted by prohibition policies, implement public health protections, and assist minority business owners in entering the industry.

The legislators have not officially proposed the bill but did release a memorandum to all House members seeking co-sponsors on December 2, 2024.

