Jennifer Brandt Discusses Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance On Court TV's Think Tank (Video)

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
Jennifer A. Brandt’s articles from Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
in United States
Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
within Intellectual Property and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
with readers working within the Insurance industries
Jennifer Brandt was a guest on Court
TV's Think Tank to discuss the investigation into Nancy
Guthrie's disappearance. Jennifer covers whether it was a
random act, examines potential motives, and discusses where she
thinks the answers could potentially come from in terms of the
evidence.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.