ARTICLE
16 February 2026

Jennifer Brandt Discusses Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance On Court TV's Think Tank (Video)

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
Jennifer Brandt was a guest on Court TV's Think Tank to discuss the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Jennifer covers whether it was a random act...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jennifer A. Brandt
Jennifer A. Brandt’s articles from Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • in United States
Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Insurance industries

Jennifer Brandt was a guest on Court TV's Think Tank to discuss the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Jennifer covers whether it was a random act, examines potential motives, and discusses where she thinks the answers could potentially come from in terms of the evidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jennifer A. Brandt
Jennifer A. Brandt
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More