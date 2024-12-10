A New Era Of Aviation: Advanced Air Mobility Webinar Insights

On September 11, 2024, industry experts gathered for the "A New Era of Aviation: Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Airspace Integration Assessments" webinar, offering invaluable insights into the future of aviation. With NASA spearheading data delivery and collaborating with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the session highlighted the industry's ambitious goal of integrating electric air taxis and drones into the national airspace by 2030. This advancement promises to revolutionize air travel, commerce, and beyond.

Advanced Simulation and Modeling for Next Gen AAM Integration

The FAA is researching and preparing to become fully equipped to integrate AAM into normal operations. AAM's future includes unmanned and piloted aircraft into the national airspace, paving the way for electric air taxis and drones. The Deniac Tower simulation system is a tool that will help with this process, visualizing air traffic, weather, and other key data. It will be used to simulate what real-world AAM operations might look like. The NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts, or NIAC Lab, is also leading the charge, showcasing future AAM operations and setting the stage for LAX as a model airport.

The FAA's William J. Hughes Technical Center is contributing with the investigation of high-fidelity systems. These systems, such as terminal animation systems and air traffic control tower simulations, are the keys to ensuring safe integration. The FAA's Oklahoma-based Mike Moroney Aeronautical Center brings this all to life with cockpit simulators and pseudo-pilot stations, helping to model how AAM aircraft will operate in our skies.

The Importance of Real-Time Traffic Simulations

The combined effort of NASA and the FAA will allow simulation teams to examine real airport traffic patterns before integrating new AAM vehicles into the system. This process allows experts to see how AAM operations would interact with existing traffic. High-fidelity, human-in-the-loop simulations, using a wide range of FAA experts, ensure the results reflect real-world scenarios, helping inform future National Airspace Systems integration.

NASA's Ongoing Contributions

NASA's Langley Research Center has several projects aimed at ensuring safety and efficiency as AAM evolves. The System-Wide Safety Project is crucial in managing complex systems, while the Air Traffic Management Exploration Project works toward better digital information exchange and a more robust air traffic management framework. Additionally, NASA's Advanced Air Mobility Pathfinder Project focuses on urban air mobility, highlighting key steps needed to scale AAM systems to urban environments with denser traffic and more complex operations.

Looking Ahead



Advanced Air Mobility's future promises more vehicles and deeper integration between piloted and remotely piloted aircraft. Experts are working on new operational procedures and regulatory updates to maintain safety and efficiency, with NASA playing a crucial role in modeling and simulation. The ultimate goal will be to shift the management burden from traditional air traffic control to operators and third-party services, making AAM operations more feasible and accessible.

