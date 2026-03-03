What's The State Of Mini-HSR Regimes? Perspectives From The Colorado & Washington State AGs (Video)

State attorneys general are taking a more active role in merger control, with Colorado and Washington leading the way on new "mini-HSR" pre-merger notification regimes. In this episode, Axinn partner James Hunsberger co-hosts with Puja Patel to break down what these new state pre-merger filing laws require—and how companies and practitioners should navigate them alongside the federal Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.
Assistant Attorneys General Paula Pera Czollak and Bryn Williams join James and Puja to discuss the origins of the Uniform Antitrust Pre-Merger Notification Act, early lessons from the first months of filings in Colorado and Washington, key interpretive questions practitioners are raising, and what the spread of state mini-HSRs could mean for national antitrust enforcement.
Watch below or on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast website.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.