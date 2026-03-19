Tentative Settlement Reached In Live Nation Federal Antitrust Litigation — An Era Of Narrowly Tailored Remedies

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has reached a tentative settlement with Live Nation Entertainment and its Ticketmaster subsidiary in the closely watched federal antitrust litigation...

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.

Article Insights

Roy T. Englert’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations, Banking & Credit and Technology industries Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law, Transport, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

with Inhouse Counsel

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has reached a tentative settlement with Live Nation Entertainment and its Ticketmaster subsidiary in the closely watched federal antitrust litigation, bringing to a halt the trial that had just begun on March 2.1The DOJ's action signals both a willingness to pursue negotiated out‑of‑court resolutions in civil antitrust matters and a continued trend toward accepting carefully calibrated remedies to address competitive concerns.

This high-profile case arose against the backdrop of intense consumer backlash following the chaotic rollout of tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in 2022.2 That incident drew widespread criticism of Ticketmaster's alleged market dominance and its fee structure, resulting in congressional scrutiny, investigations and ultimately a civil lawsuit brought by the DOJ against Live Nation in 2024 on the basis it had monopolized ticket sales of the entire live entertainment industry in the United States, largely through its 2010 merger with Ticketmaster.3

The proposed settlement, which remains subject to judicial approval, would require Live Nation to implement both structural and behavioral remedies, including making significant changes to the ticket-selling process and opening parts of the Ticketmaster platform to competitor ticketing companies to list tickets directly.4 Live Nation would also (according to news reports) pay up to $280 million to any states that sign on to the settlement.5

These remedies are significant. Yet, if approved, the settlement would yield a materially narrower resolution than the breakup of Live Nation and Ticketmaster that the government pursued when it initiated the action in 2024.6

Not all parties involved agree that the proposed settlement is the best outcome. Though the DOJ has indicated it expects numerous states to sign on to the settlement, news of the possible agreement has also exposed a clear divergence between the views of the federal government and some of the states involved in the litigation. Several attorneys general have publicly confirmed that they will continue pursuing their states' claims regardless of whether this settlement is approved and have requested a mistrial.7 As a result of this divide, the trial judge — who had already expressed frustration at being blindsided by the settlement — is now facing a potential litigation mess.8 In an effort to resolve the situation without having to rule on the mistrial motion, the trial court has now ordered all parties to remain in New York and participate in a settlement conference. If an agreement is not reached by Friday, the judge will relay next steps.9

The proposed settlement fits within a broader trend: the current administration's openness in civil antitrust matters to the approval of targeted remedies — both structural and behavioral in nature. For instance, in May 2025, the Federal Trade Commission approved the merger of Synopsys Inc. and Ansys Inc., allowing a structural remedy requiring the divestiture of certain assets to resolve concerns that the combination might be anticompetitive.10 Similarly, in June 2025, in connection with a proposed merger of Keysight Technologies Inc. and Spirent Communications plc, the DOJ announced that it had agreed to a settlement that allowed the merger, subject to the divestiture of certain parts of Spirent's businesses.11

As to behavioral remedies, in June 2025, the DOJ announced it had reached a settlement that “achiev[ed] a result otherwise unavailable through litigation” in connection with litigation challenging Hewlett Packard Enterprise's acquisition of Juniper Networks Inc. and that required the parties to hold an auction to license source code for certain software assets.12

The proposed resolution in the Live Nation case is a particularly notable furtherance of this trend, as it demonstrates a willingness by the federal government to accept narrowly tailored structural, and even behavioral, remedies to resolve its competitive concerns. The federal government appears open to negotiating such remedies even where it initially sought a breakup, and even where the underlying case is prominent and publicly significant. Federal antitrust enforcers have looked more askance on remedies of these types at times in the past. Likely relevant to the DOJ's decision to reach such a settlement here was the very real risk that, even with a favorable verdict, the court might have declined to order the requested breakup.

Understanding this trend can better position companies negotiating with the federal government in connection with potential civil antitrust liability to avoid unnecessary litigation costs and achieve narrower resolutions.

As always, companies engaged in mergers or in other conduct that will attract scrutiny from competition authorities must be prepared to deal with multiple governments. Ticketmaster, for example, has seen investigations across the pond too, with the UK Competition and Markets Authority resolving an investigation by securing commitments for more-transparent ticket sales. See HSF Kramer Insights,UK consumer protection round-up 2025. And, as noted above, some U.S. states may continue the litigation that the federal government is prepared to settle.

We welcome client inquiries regarding competition law anywhere in the world.

Footnotes

1. https://www.politico.com/news/2026/03/09/live-nation-reaches-settlement-with-doj-in-antitrust-fight-00818564?ICID=ref_fark

2. https://www.aol.com/articles/bidding-taylor-swift-ticket-cut-092500525.html

3. Id.

4. https://www.politico.com/news/2026/03/09/live-nation-reaches-settlement-with-doj-in-antitrust-fight-00818564?ICID=ref_fark

5. https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/09/arts/music/live-nation-ticketmaster-antitrust-suit-settled.html?nl=breaking-news&segment_id=216377

6. Id.

7. https://thehill.com/business/5774955-live-nation-doj-antitrust-settlement/; https://www.khou.com/article/news/nation-world/ticketmaster-settlement-illegal-monopoly-case-justice-department/507-9b03c34d-254c-439a-a698-1b4af5b3f93b

8. https://globalcompetitionreview.com/gcr-usa/article/judge-pushes-states-explore-live-nation-settlement?utm_source=Judge%2Bpushes%2Bfor%2Bstates%2Bto%2Bexplore%2BLive%2BNation%2Bsettlement&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=GCR%2BUSA%2BBriefing

9. Id.

10. https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2025/10/ftc-approves-final-divestiture-order-synopsys-ansys-deal

11. https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-requires-keysight-divest-assets-proceed-spirent-acquisition#:~:text=For%20Immediate%20Release,and%20securely%20across%20the%20world.

12. https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-requires-divestitures-and-licensing-commitments-hpes-acquisition-juniper

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.