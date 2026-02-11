ARTICLE
11 February 2026

AG Coalition Reaches $17.85M Settlement In Generic Drug Pricing Antitrust Litigation

A coalition of 48 AGs led by Connecticut AG William Tong reached separate settlements with Lannett Company, Inc. ("Lannett")...
Source: The State AG Report

State: Connecticut, Multistate

Industry: Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals

Area of Law: Consumer Protection

  • A coalition of 48 AGs led by Connecticut AG William Tong reached separate settlements with Lannett Company, Inc. ("Lannett") and Bausch Health US, LLC/Bausch Health Americas, Inc. ("Bausch") in generic-drug antitrust litigation.
  • The states allege the companies participated in long-running conspiracies to fix prices and otherwise restrain competition in the generic drug market, including through coordination with competitors.
  • Under the terms of the settlements—subject to court approval—Lannett will pay $13.77 million toward restitution and costs and agrees to a 10-year antitrust compliance program; Bausch will pay $4.08 million toward restitution and costs and must maintain an antitrust compliance policy and conduct annual antitrust training for four years. Both companies must provide reasonable cooperation with the states in the ongoing litigation against non-settling defendants.
  • AG Tong separately announced that his office and 42 states and territories are also filing a new lawsuit against Novartis and its subsidiaries Sandoz Group AG and Sandoz AG alleging similar conduct.

